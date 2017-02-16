Suzuki celebrates new GSX-R1000 arrival with British Superbike sponsorship

Suzuki will sponsor the opening round of the 2017 MCE British Superbike championship season at Donington Park next month, as the Japanese manufacturer celebrates the launch of its all-new GSX-R1000.

Dubbed the British Superbikes ‘Suzuki GSX-R round’, the event coincides with the arrival of the new machine in UK dealerships, which boasts MotoGP-derived technology with both its engine and chassis design. On the track, the Bennetts Suzuki team will be racing its GSX-R1000 superbikes for the first time, with Sylvain Guintoli and Taylor Mackenzie onboard, while Richard Cooper will campaign a GSX-R1000 in the hugely-competitive Superstock 1000 class.

As part of the celebrations, Suzuki will be offering fans the chance to take a pillion ride on the new GSX-R1000, with John Reynolds at the bars, the three-time British Superbike champion having played a key role in the development of the new machine. Suzuki will also be giving away 10 weekend paddock passes in the run up to the event. Competitions to win passes and pillion laps will be held on the Suzuki Facebook page – www.facebook.com/SuzukiBikesUK.

Fans can take a closer look at the new GSX-R1000 during the weekend, with the new bike on display alongside a number of other new models in Suzuki’s 2017 range.

Suzuki GB marketing manager, Rob Cooper, commented, “The opening round of this year’s MCE British Superbike championship ties in perfectly with the launch of the brand new GSX-R1000, and it made perfect sense to celebrate the new bike’s arrival by linking up with the team at MSVR to sponsor the opening round, where the new-look Bennetts Suzuki team will be racing the new machine for the first time.”

For information and tickets to the Suzuki GSX-R round of the 2017 British Superbike championship at Donington Park on 31 March – 2 April, visit www.britishsuperbike.com.