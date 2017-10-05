Triumph rolls out Autumn offers across its range

£1200 Personalisation Contribution on all Explorer models

Low rate Tristar Finance and Personalisation Contribution for Street Cup and Street Twin

Triumph Motorcycles, the UK’s leading large-capacity motorcycle manufacturer, has announced a collection of attractive options available to customers until the end of December.

The manufacturer is offering Explorer customers a £1200 Personalisation Contribution towards their new bike which they can spent on Triumph clothing, accessories or use towards Triumph’s branded insurance and finance packages.

In addition to the contribution, Triumph has also extended its free aluminium pannier offer to all Explorer models.

The classic looking Street Twin and Street Cup models will benefit from TriStar low rate finance of 6.9%, while also benefitting from a £500 Personalisation Contribution.

For riders seeking the open road and off-road adventures, Triumph is offering free, factory-fitted Expedition Aluminium Pannier Kit on its Tiger 800 range and a low rate finance of 6.9%.

With additional models benefitting from Triumph’s Tristar low finance, including the iconic Speed Triple streetfighter, along with part exchange options and Personalisation Contributions available, riders will have a wide range of choices available when purchasing a Triumph motorcycle this Autumn.

All offers run until 31st December and are available via Triumph dealerships nationwide. For more information, or to find your local Triumph dealership, please visit www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk.