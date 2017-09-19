With two to go it’s still three – at Motorland Aragon

Suddenly, there are just two races left and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup must be resolved for 2017.

Three riders can still take the Cup home, to Japan, to Turkey or to Spain. Motorland Aragon will decide the destination and the destiny of 16-year-old Japanese Kazuki Masaki who currently heads the table with 169 points, long time leader Can Öncü, the 14-year-old Turk is now chasing on 154 and 16-year-old Spaniard Aleix Viu who comes to his home race on 142.

KTM’s King of Aragon

When the KTM RC 250 Rs line up this weekend those three will have their eyes on the ultimate goal of claiming the Cup itself but the rest of the field are just thinking about their chances of taking a race win or at least a podium to end the season.

Favourite for one race glory is Ai Ogura the 16-year-old Japanese who has won two of the last three races and almost seemed happy with those, he does smile when he wins. He has missed four races this year and only stands sixth in the title chase. He will have to be at his best to finish in front of Deniz Öncü, the 14-year-old Turkish twin who is looking for his third win of the season and German 17-year-old Matthias Meggle who is still hunting his first.

Keeping their dreams alive

There is quite a list of riders who could claim their first Cup victory in the 12th and 13th races of the 11th Cup season, Ryusei Yamanaka, Kevin Orgis and Omar Bonoli are obvious candidates, the first two have already been on the podium this year while Bonoli was well in the hunt until he slid off last time out in Misano.

Keep in mind the 15-year-old Czech Filip Salač who missed most of the year with an injured leg, he was quick on his return in Misano, finished fifth, and should be even stronger in Aragon.

Motorland Aragon is where the year started with the preseason test so they all know where they are going except Peetu Paavilainen, the 15-year-old Finn who missed those three days, the luckless teen has only ridden in five races including Misano. He is very talented though and could well shake up those who have been riding all year.

Keen to go out on a high

Somehow, the rest of the season seems to be forgotten when it comes to the finale. As the saying goes, ‘you are only as good as your last race’ and the off season is long. Three riders want the historic permanence of claiming the Rookies Cup title, the rest just want to carry a race winning trophy into the off season.

Broadcast

This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 1 is at 16.30 CET on Saturday and Race 2 is on Sunday at 15.30, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.