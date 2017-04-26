Win the use of a free adventure bike for a year with Triumph Motorcycles

Triumph Motorcycles, the UK’s leading large-capacity motorcycle manufacturer, is offering riders the chance to win the use of a free Triumph Tiger adventure bike for a whole year.

Fans who test ride or purchase any adventure model between now and 31st May 2017 will be entered into the prize draw. The winner, who will be chosen at random, will then get the chance to ride a Tiger adventure model for their personal use for 12 months.

As well as the use of a brand-new adventure bike, the prize winner will also receive a full set of Triumph riding gear and the opportunity to spend the day riding at Triumph’s official off-road centre Trailquest, where the winner will learn to ride in a true adventure environment.

The competition will run alongside the current Triumph adventure bike campaign, where eligible adventure bikes purchased between now and end of June 2017 include a free set of Silver Aluminium Expedition Panniers worth £535.00. Anyone taking a test ride of a Triumph adventure bike during April and May at a Triumph dealer will also receive a free exclusive T-shirt (subject to availability).

To book a test ride today, find your local dealer at – http://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/dealers/find-a-dealer