As FIM Supersport 300 World Championship action resumed in Germany, enthralling racing action ensued which kept fans on the edge of their seats. Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing) took the victory ahead of Marc Garcia (Halcouier Racing) and Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays).

Perez got a stunning start off the line and took the lead into the first corner ahead of Coppola and Guiseppe De Gruttola (SK Racing), but following the nature of the series, this wasn’t the case for long.

Front row starter Garcia shot up into the lead on the opening laps as he led an opening group of seven riders. An overcast sky didn’t prevent the riders from attacking and pushing until the end, and with six laps to go a group of 10 riders developed, with Coppla and Perez leaving the way.

With the podium positions chopping and changing all the way throughout the race, a final lap battle ensued between Coppola, Perez and Garcia, which resulted in a photo finish and Coppla took the victory by 0.018s. Robert Schotman (GRT Yamaha WorldSSP300 Team) took fourth position ahead of early championship leader Scott Deroue (MTM HS Kawasaki), with Daniel Valle (Halcourier Racing) rounding out the top six.

Coppola’s debut victory has seen some changes in the world championship standings, as Perez takes the lead in the championship by two points ahead of Deroue.

The WorldSSP300 series now heads into a three week break before the seventh round of the season at Portimao, with the championship battle heating up.

P1 – Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing)

“For me its the first win after the disqualification, and it was great to push in a very strong race with a lot of riders. I just kept calm and I was lucky that I wasn’t too slow and I was able to pass in the last lap. I am so happy and I want to say thank you to my team SK Racing and to Yamaha.”

#GemanWorldSBK: WorldSSP300 Race

1. Alfonso Coppla (ITA) Yamaha

2. Marc Garcia (ESP) Yamaha +0.018

3. Mika Perez (ESP) Honda +0.076

WorldSSP300 Championship Standings Prosecco DOC German Round

1. Mika Perez (ESP) Honda (88 points)

2. Scott Deroue (NED) Kawasaki (86 points)

3. Marc Garcia (ESP) Yamaha (85 points)