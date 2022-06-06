Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Information about the much-hyped FIM World Supercross Championship in 2022 is emerging. While there is yet to be a schedule, the first four teams in the 10-team roster promised by the Australian promoter, SX Global, have been revealed and have been reviewed by Vwin’s sports news. If you were hoping to see manufacturer teams participate, you might be slightly upset. The four teams listed are not novel or unfamiliar, and they represent two countries: France and the United States. Nevertheless, they are not the tip teams you would anticipate seeing in the FIM World Supercross Championship Series. Read on to learn more.

A model that is unparalleled in supercross but used by the vast bulk of flourishing sports leagues and motor racing series across the globe, WSX boasts an exclusive team ownership framework. This structure enables every squad to boost their value with time while also facilitating many marketing opportunities on a regional and global scale for both local and international events.

This novel approach, coupled with the $50 million commitment by SX Global to team and rider funding throughout the first five years of the Championship, has sparked huge interest in the exclusive 10-team allocation, as indicated by over 40 ownership applications from around the world. Whereas all ten teams are expected to be revealed in the following weeks, here are the first four:

MotoConcepts Honda

At the forefront of the MotoConcepts Honda squad is Mike Genova, a successful entrepreneur who operates one of the elite teams in the AMA Supercross championship in the U.S. Genova is a stalwart in the supercross scene, consistently scoring well in the competition and presently working with outstanding riders such as Justin Brayton and Vince Friese.

Pipes Motorsports Group

Leading the Pipes Motorsports Group team is Dustin Pipes, who has vast experience in the AMA Supercross Championship Series as both an athlete and team manager for Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports. The Pipes Motorsports Group is backed by Suzuki Motor Company’s influence in Japan and the desire to take the supercross competition to a rather global level. Some of the riders you should expect to see are Brandon Hartranft, Adam Enticknap, and Justin Bogle.

Bud Racing Kawasaki

Bud Racing Kawasaki is one of the most devoted teams in the GP paddock (starting in 2007), competing in both the World and European Championships and fielding some of the sport’s most promising young riders, including Eddie Wade and Quentin Prugnières. Besides, Stephane Dassé himself has a rich history of achievements as a team manager, having aided in developing some of the sport’s most prominent racers, including Dylan Ferrandis, Marvin Musquin, and Gautier Paulin.

GSM Yamaha

Backed by Yamaha France, Serge Guidetty’s squad is one of two French racing teams on track for contention in the FIM World Supercross Championship title. Guidetty, a well-known motocross and supercross racer, is the reigning French Supercross Champion with the GSM Yamaha squad. Some of the top racers to expect on track for this team include Anthony Bourdon and Maxime Desprey.

This team unveiling is just one of several current development initiatives to help the FIM World Supercross Championship improve and fortify. With a cumulative prize pool of $250,000 available at every round, the worldwide series will have the highest championship prize payouts in the history of the sport.

Typically, the FIM World Supercross Championship will be held yearly from late September through November, with up to four races in 2022. This year will act as the ‘inaugural’ season, enabling the event to develop itself and gain traction ahead of the 2023 season. In the coming year and thereafter, the FIM World Supercross Championship will extend yearly between November and June, featuring up to 13 events.

Now that you recognize the first four picks for the inaugural FIM World Supercross Championship, all hope is to witness a successful campaign with your favorite team coming out on top. If your beloved team is yet to be included, cross your fingers, and hope it wins a slot in the remaining six.

