Popular Series To Serve As A Qualifier For The FIM World Series Final To Be Held In Conjunction With The MotoGP Event In Valencia, Spain.

The 2022 MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul will begin its five-round season at picturesque Road America with the championship for young up-and-coming road racers taking to the undulating karting facility in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, June 3-4. The opening round will run in conjunction with the other MotoAmerica classes, including what will be the fourth round of the MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike Championship.

From Road America, the series heads west to the Evergreen State for the Ridge Motorsports Park round in Shelton, Washington, June 24-25. Round three sees the series travel back east again for the round at Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania, August 19-20. As was the case in 2021, the series finale will be held at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, September 23-25, along with the series finales for the other MotoAmerica class championships.

For a third straight season, the series will feature three classes of racing: 110cc (ages 6-10); 160cc (ages 8-14); and 190cc (ages 10-14). The motorcycles are based on spec rules centered around the Ohvale GP-0 mini road racer. Mini Cup by Motul racers will again get the chance to race twice on each event weekend, for a total of eight feature races in each class. Practice will still be held on Friday, while Saturday will have practice and qualifying along with two main events. The Barber round will feature four 160 class races; two on Saturday and two on Sunday.

The 2022 Mini Cup by Motul series will also feature an opportunity for the top two riders in the 160 class championship at season’s end to represent MotoAmerica in the FIM World Series finale, held during the final round of the MotoGP World Championship in Valencia, Spain.

To participate in the 2022 MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul, visit http://www.motoamericaregistration.com/PDF/2022/2022%20Mini%20Cup%20Entry%20Options.pdf for registration options.

