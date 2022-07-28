Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Reigning Champion Dominique Aegerter topped both FP1 and FP2 with lap record pace.

Friday highlights – WorldSSP

P1 – Dominique Aegerter (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’37.620s

Aegerter was the only rider to lap in the 1’34s bracket as he posted a 1’34.952s

His lap time around three tenths quicker than the existing lap record set by now Moto2™ rider Manuel Gonzalez in 2021.

“It’s very nice to be back in Czech Republic. I like the track and they made some improvement on the circuit, on the asphalt. The first chicane is very nice with less bumps. In FP1, we were fast and in FP2, we made consistent laps. Today was good and we collected important data for the Superpole and for Race 1. We’ll also see what’s going on with the weather as it seems it look it will rain.”

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) was second in the combined results after Free Practice. He just 0.080s behind Aegerter with a best time of 1’35.032s. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) finished Friday in third. He was 0.138s behind Aegerter and 0.058s behind Bulega. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) finished in fourth place, 0.216s down on Aegerter but was one of four riders to lap under the previous lap record of 1’35.213s.

WorldSSP action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole at 10:25 and Race 1 at 15:15.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 1’34.952s

2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Yamaha) +0.080s

3. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) +0.138s

4. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +0.216s

5. Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.439s

6. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +0.439s

