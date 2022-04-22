Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The Swiss rider was first in the combined standings despite not improving his lap time in FP2.

Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing) topped the combined times by around three tenths of a second from Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing). He was one of just three riders not to improve their time in FP2. “We had a good Friday in Assen, with sunny weather but a bit windy. We have a good pace and set the fastest lap time this morning,” he said. “We have some good data from last year and we tested here, even though the conditions were very cold. The first lap was quite fast and the lap time too. I couldn’t really improve this afternoon. We tried some small settings this afternoon, but the wind increased, and we struggled a little bit more. We changed a little bit the tyre, suspension and gearing to see how the bike reacts. We also made some run simulation to see and be ready for the race. We are quite strong and are on the good way to do something similar to last year. It won’t be easy with the competition of different riders and bikes which are very close.”

Despite having led the afternoon session, Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) ended Friday in second place. He set his best time, a 1’37.958s, in FP2 although he was still a couple of tenths down on Aegerter’s best time of the day.

In third and fourth place in the combined classification were Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team). Bulega was third, finishing three tenths down on Aegerter in the combined standings, whilst Baldassarri finished fourth posting a best time of 1’38.143s.

Home rider Glenn van Straalen’s (EAB Racing Team) impressive start to the 2022 campaign continued with fifth place on Friday. Jules Cluzel (GTM94 Yamaha) completed the top six 0.633s behind Aegerter.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 1’37.753s

2. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +0.205s

3. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP) +0.282s

4. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.390s

5. Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) +0.483s

6. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.633s

