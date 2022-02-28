Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Akrapovič has released the latest creations for its ever-expanding collection of products for the Yamaha range of motorcycles with the launch of the Racing Line (Titanium) for the 2022 Yamaha TMAX and the Slip-On Line (Titanium) for the 2022 Yamaha MT-10.

Featuring the most up-to-date designs and state-of-the-art production techniques, these two exhausts both feature high-grade lightweight titanium in their construction and have been specially devised to blend seamlessly within the lines of their respective intended mounts.

This latest version of the EC/ECE type-approved Racing Line (Titanium) exhaust system for the 2022 Yamaha TMAX has a high-grade titanium muffler outer sleeve, which is sandblasted for a perfect finish to provide an enhanced appearance. It is complemented by a stainless-steel link pipe and headers, and finished with a handmade carbon-fibre end cap, which in itself is a distinctive design with the Akrapovič logo embossed on it. Supplied with a carbon-fibre heat shield and a catalytic converter, the system meets the latest Euro 5 approval.

The use of lightweight materials creates a weight savings of 1.9 kg (21.9%) over the standard stock system. With an optimal throttle response, the deep and vivid Akrapovič sound of the simple plug-and-play installation – which requires no remapping – makes this a very engaging and rewarding addition to the 2022 Yamaha TMAX.

Adding to the collection is the EC/ECE type-approved Slip-On Line (Titanium) system for the 2022 Yamaha MT-10. Designed for a striking resemblance to the Akrapovič exhaust for the Yamaha R1 Superbike, this system also uses lightweight titanium for the muffler outer sleeve, link pipe, and end cap, with the outer sleeve having a sandblasted finish for increased visual appeal.

Included in the package is a forged carbon-fibre heat shield, which is Akrapovič’s first use of this technology in the motorcycle sector. This new component offers a fresh dimension to the Slip-On Line (Titanium) exhaust system, providing a distinctive and integrated look to the system and the bike.

With a full and vivid Akrapovič sound, the Slip-On Line (Titanium) offers ideal throttle response from its simple plug-and-play installation, which requires no remapping.

