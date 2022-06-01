Another World First From Oxford: Single Layer Ce Aa Approved Leggings

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Original Approved AA Leggings

Armourlite™ single layer leggings

Oxford launches the world’s first AA approved single layer motorcycle legging! Style, comfort, and CE AA certification all combine into a tidy single layer package.

Looking and feeling great shouldn’t come at the cost of protection and, thanks to Oxford’s Armourlite™ fabric, it doesn’t have to. Armourlite™ technology offers a reassuring figure-hugging fit, thanks to the generous stretch functionality of the fabric.

Protection has been fully considered throughout: belt loops offer the option to add Oxford’s Belt Connector, which can connect the leggings to any textile jacket within Oxford’s range. Internal elements such as soft-touch Lycra protector pockets and flat-locked internal seam detailing feel great against your skin, but also add technical performance to the garment.

Flexible CE level 2 knee and CE level 1 hip protectors are also included as standard; whilst soft and comfortable during normal riding, they will harden upon impact to help disperse force.

Catering to all body shapes, these leggings are offered in sizes 8-20 and in three different leg lengths.

These leggings can also be worn under normal clothing, giving you extra confidence on your ride.

RRP: £119.99

Features

AA rated CE approved single layer leggings

Flexible CE level 2 knee & level 1 hip protectors included as standard

Oxford’s Armourlite™ fabric is made from Aramid/cotton blend fibre and has a 4-way stretch for a comfortable, figure-hugging fit

Single layer with two layers at the knee and hip protector areas for great abrasion resistance

High, elasticated waistband for maximum comfort on and off the bike

Stirrup foot keeps leggings in place when riding

Inside knee and hip protector pockets in stretch jersey for enhanced comfort

Ultra-secure, wide belt loops mean leggings can be worn with a belt and adapted to be used with Oxford’s Belt Connector (CA900)

Available in sizes 8-20 in short, regular and long leg lengths

Upgrades

Super thin, super flexible, highest CE level 2 protection.

