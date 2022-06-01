Another World First From Oxford: Single Layer Ce Aa Approved Leggings

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Original Approved AA Leggings
Armourlite™ single layer leggings
Oxford launches the world’s first AA approved single layer motorcycle legging! Style, comfort, and CE AA certification all combine into a tidy single layer package.
Looking and feeling great shouldn’t come at the cost of protection and, thanks to Oxford’s Armourlite™ fabric, it doesn’t have to. Armourlite™ technology offers a reassuring figure-hugging fit, thanks to the generous stretch functionality of the fabric.
Protection has been fully considered throughout: belt loops offer the option to add Oxford’s Belt Connector, which can connect the leggings to any textile jacket within Oxford’s range. Internal elements such as soft-touch Lycra protector pockets and flat-locked internal seam detailing feel great against your skin, but also add technical performance to the garment.
Flexible CE level 2 knee and CE level 1 hip protectors are also included as standard; whilst soft and comfortable during normal riding, they will harden upon impact to help disperse force.
Catering to all body shapes, these leggings are offered in sizes 8-20 and in three different leg lengths.
These leggings can also be worn under normal clothing, giving you extra confidence on your ride.
RRP: £119.99
Features
- AA rated CE approved single layer leggings
- Flexible CE level 2 knee & level 1 hip protectors included as standard
- Oxford’s Armourlite™ fabric is made from Aramid/cotton blend fibre and has a 4-way stretch for a comfortable, figure-hugging fit
- Single layer with two layers at the knee and hip protector areas for great abrasion resistance
- High, elasticated waistband for maximum comfort on and off the bike
- Stirrup foot keeps leggings in place when riding
- Inside knee and hip protector pockets in stretch jersey for enhanced comfort
- Ultra-secure, wide belt loops mean leggings can be worn with a belt and adapted to be used with Oxford’s Belt Connector (CA900)
- Available in sizes 8-20 in short, regular and long leg lengths
Upgrades
Super thin, super flexible, highest CE level 2 protection.
