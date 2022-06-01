Biker T-shirtsClick here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Another World First From Oxford: Single Layer Ce Aa Approved Leggings

Original Approved AA Leggings

Armourlite™ single layer leggings

Oxford launches the world’s first AA approved single layer motorcycle legging! Style, comfort, and CE AA certification all combine into a tidy single layer package.

Looking and feeling great shouldn’t come at the cost of protection and, thanks to Oxford’s Armourlite™ fabric, it doesn’t have to. Armourlite™ technology offers a reassuring figure-hugging fit, thanks to the generous stretch functionality of the fabric.

Protection has been fully considered throughout: belt loops offer the option to add Oxford’s Belt Connector, which can connect the leggings to any textile jacket within Oxford’s range. Internal elements such as soft-touch Lycra protector pockets and flat-locked internal seam detailing feel great against your skin, but also add technical performance to the garment.

Flexible CE level 2 knee and CE level 1 hip protectors are also included as standard; whilst soft and comfortable during normal riding, they will harden upon impact to help disperse force.

Catering to all body shapes, these leggings are offered in sizes 8-20 and in three different leg lengths.

These leggings can also be worn under normal clothing, giving you extra confidence on your ride.

RRP: £119.99

Another World First From Oxford: Single Layer Ce Aa Approved LeggingsFeatures

  • AA rated CE approved single layer leggings
  • Flexible CE level 2 knee & level 1 hip protectors included as standard
  • Oxford’s Armourlite™ fabric is made from Aramid/cotton blend fibre and has a 4-way stretch for a comfortable, figure-hugging fit
  • Single layer with two layers at the knee and hip protector areas for great abrasion resistance
  • High, elasticated waistband for maximum comfort on and off the bike
  • Stirrup foot keeps leggings in place when riding
  • Inside knee and hip protector pockets in stretch jersey for enhanced comfort
  • Ultra-secure, wide belt loops mean leggings can be worn with a belt and adapted to be used with Oxford’s Belt Connector (CA900)
  • Available in sizes 8-20 in short, regular and long leg lengths

Upgrades
Super thin, super flexible, highest CE level 2 protection.

Another World First From Oxford: Single Layer Ce Aa Approved Leggings

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/Another World First From Oxford: Single Layer Ce Aa Approved Leggings

Biker T-shirtsClick here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Arai QuanticClick here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR