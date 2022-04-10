Beaubier Blasts To Maiden Moto2 Pole On Home Turf

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The American put in a stunner in Texas for pole, ahead of Vietti pulling a front row out the hat and Canet despite a crash

An American, riding for an American team, in America, on pole! That sounds good for the home crowd, doesn’t it? It certainly does for Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) who bagged a dream debut Moto2™ pole position at the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, taking the honour by over 0.3s from Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team). Vietti came through Q1 to start on the front row, however, and it’s a familiar sparring partner in P3: Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40), despite a late crash, starts from third.

Q1

After finishing Free Practice down in P15, Vietti had to battle it out in Q1. The Italian didn’t top the first part of qualifying either, that accolade went to Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team), but he safely made it into the pole position shootout alongside the Dutchman, Marcos Ramirez (MV Agusta Forward Racing) and Jeremy Alcoba (Liqui Moly Intact GP).

Q2

After the first set of laps were thrown into the hat in Q2, it was none other than Vietti leading the way, the Italian putting in a 2:09.091. Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) then crashed unhurt at Turn 17 though, bringing out the red flags, as Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) then went down unhurt at Turn 8. Neither rider had set a lap time. Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), who was P3, was then the third rider who crashed, rider also ok. The Japanese rider went down on the exit of Turn 11 and that meant more yellow flags were shown, which meant more laps would be chalked off.

After the drama had settled, all eyes turned to Beaubier. Three red splits went the way of the home hero and crossing the line, the American went provisional pole by 0.3s.

Canet was on a flyer though, over four tenths up in the first sector, but Turn 17 caught the Spaniard out. The front end washed away, bringing out the yellow flags once more, but it wasn’t quite done and dusted yet with a couple of minutes to go…

Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up) and Arbolino were out on track and threatening, but ultimately neither would get close to Beaubier’s time. That was that – the American sophomore is on pole for the Grand Prix of the Americas!

The Grid

Behind Beaubier, Vietti and Canet, Arbolino managed to recover from that early crash to claim P4 on his last lap. The Italian will start alongside Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team pairing Albert Arenas and Jake Dixon.

Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP40) faces a Long Lap Penalty in Sunday’s race for crashing under yellow flags in FP3 but the Spaniard starts P7, ahead of Aldeguer, Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Can Beaubier convert a phenomenal home GP pole position into victory? Find out when the Moto2™ race goes green at 11:20 local time (GMT-5)! The intermediate class are first out.

Moto2™ FRONT ROW

1 Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) – Kalex – 2’08.751

2 Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) – Kalex – +0.340

3 Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) – Kalex – +0.532

Cameron Beaubier: “Honestly, I don’t know…I didn’t even, I was not expecting pole out there. My goal was to qualify on the first two rows that way I could have a clean start tomorrow. Man, I just felt hooked up, the American Racing boys have been working so hard this year, especially this weekend, you know? I know this track is good for me, it was good for me last year, and I knew we could put in a good show this year. So, obviously, it’s just qualifying I don’t want to get too excited but honestly, it feels so good after the struggles last year, definitely a lot more lows than highs.”

