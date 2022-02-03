Introducing the Quad Lock PRO™ Mounts for Motorcycles, a premium twist on our original case-based mounting solutions.

There are two new types of mounts:

Handlebar Mount PRO

Fork Stem Mount PRO

The sleek new mounts are both made from anodised CNC machined aluminium, black stainless steel hardware, and are assembled with a black lever. The crisp designs fit seamlessly onto a variety of bike models, making it feel like a pure extension from the bike and of course, Quad Lock’s well-renowned patented dual stage locking design is incorporated for secure locking on any adventure.

Statement from Chris Peters, CIO and Co-Founder of Quad Lock: “The styling is intended to match the aesthetic of bikes they are used on. The Fork Stem Mount PRO has angular profiles and cut outs to reflect the styling of sports bikes. Whereas the Handlebar Mount PRO is more conservative as it needs to suit a broader range of motorbikes.”

Both mounts are compatible with all existing Quad Lock products including the Vibration Dampener, Weatherproof Wireless Charging Head, Quad Lock 360 and Motorcycle USB Charger.

Available worldwide, Motorcyclists can purchase the new Quad Lock PRO Mounts as part of a kit or individually to add to their existing Quad Lock set up.

Buy the Quad Lock PRO Range:

https://www.quadlockcase.net/collections/shop-motorcycle

About Quad Lock®

Quad Lock® revolutionised the smartphone mounting market in 2012 with the introduction of their case based mounting system. Originally launched through Kickstarter in 2011, the Quad Lock® range now includes mounts for Cycling, Driving, Running, Motorcycling, Photography and a range of Lifestyle options. Quad Lock® is the very best smartphone mount for an active lifestyle.

With millions of Quad Lock® users and over 70,000 5-star reviews, Quad Lock® is the best solution for mounting a smartphone.

For more Quad Lock UK News check out our dedicated page Quad Lock UK

or head to the official Quad lock UK website www.quadlockcase.co.uk

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @mcindustry

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security