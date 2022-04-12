Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Entries for the Blackford Financial Services Pre-TT Classic races have closed, and the numbers are very encouraging. 246 entries have been accepted for the races which will be held on May 27th, 28th and 30th.

Jamie Coward won three races at the meeting in 2019; he has four machines at this disposal for this year’s event and should add to his tally of wins. He will be very busy as he will be contesting all of the solo classes in the TT itself. Alan Oversby won 2 races at the last meeting; he is back alongside single race winners Rhys Hardisty and Keith Shannon. Mike Hose returns with six rides; he will be hoping to add to his record tally of wins. Barry Davidson will also have six rides and will be looking for the top step of the podium.

The Senior and Junior are both oversubscribed; the quality of the entry ensures that we will see close racing. The Sidecars have enjoyed a resurgence; the grid will be full for their races; with several past winners amongst the starters. Winner in 2019; Rod Bellas has a new passenger in the form of Glenn Dawson. His passenger from 2019; Danny Quirk; has gone to the dark side and will be at the controls of his own outfit with Dylan Weston the platform.

It is just over six weeks until the 4.25 miles Billown Circuit echoes to the sound of racing machines for the first time in nearly three years. Hopefully; we will have exciting; safe racing; in good weather.

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security