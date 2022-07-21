Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform that the MXGP of Oman, which was set to host the finale of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship at the end of September, will not take place in 2022.

Instead, the 2022 MXGP season will come to a close at the BitCi MXGP of Turkey with the well-known Afyonkarahisar circuit, set to host the final round of 2022.

While the MXGP of Oman will not be held this year, Infront Moto Racing is working closely with the Organizer for a future Grand Prix in Oman and is looking forward to visiting the country very soon.

