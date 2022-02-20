Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

There’s just 0.037 in it at the top as four riders better Raul Fernandez’ 2021 pole position time.

Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) was near the top of the timesheets on Day 1 of the Official Moto2™ and Moto3™ test at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, and the Spaniard underlined his speed with some style on Sunday by ending the day fastest and with a new lap record – a 1’41.892. The rider on the chase was none other than rookie sensation – so far the moniker has only rolled over from Moto3™ to Moto2™ – Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with the debutant just 0.037 in arrears. His teammate Augusto Fernandez was third, 0.111 off the top, with Day 1’s fastest, Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team), fourth on Sunday and the final rider to break the old lap record.

Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) had a little fresh air in fifth, the American 0.147 off Dixon but two and a half tenths clear of Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) in P6. Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up) put his Boscoscuro in seventh, ahead of Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) as the two sophomores continue to show good pace. So too does Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) as he slotted into ninth. Albert Arenas (GASGAS Aspar Team) was only 0.017 off the American, completing the top ten.

Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) once again sat out the final session of the day, and the Brit is suffering from tendonitis that will also see him miss Day 3 entirely. He crashed in the second session too, as did Ogura, Acosta, Keminth Kubo (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team) and Sean Dylan Kelly (American Racing). Kelly also crashed in session one, as did Schrötter and Aldeguer. The final session saw the most tumbles as Beaubier, Arenas, MV Agusta Forward Racing’s Simone Corsi and Marcos Ramirez, Niccolo Antonelli (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Jorge Navarro (Flexox HP 40) crashed, all riders ok.

The intermediate class get back on track tomorrow, so check out motogp.com and social media to stay up to date with everything happening in Portugal.

Moto2™ TOP THREE – DAY 2

1 Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) – Kalex – 1’41.892

2 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – +0.037

3 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – +0.111

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security