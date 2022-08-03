Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The drivers, riders, champions and winners at this year’s Goodwood Revival (Friday 16 – Sunday 18 September) include:

15 24 Hours of Le Mans Champions with a total of 44 wins.

12 Formula 1 drivers including three World Champions.

Three Isle of Man TT winners with a total of 34 wins.

Five IndyCar Series drivers with 10 Championships.

Six World Endurance Champions.

Five British Touring Car Champions.

Goodwood Revival is delighted to share details of the drivers and riders who will be making an appearance at the 2022 event. Goodwood has long brought together competitors from across the spectrum of motorsport and this year is no exception, with almost 30 different racing championships due to be represented at Revival.

From the world of endurance racing, a total of 15 iconic drivers who have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans an astonishing 44 times between them will take to the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit. The Revival will also host drivers from the World Endurance Championship, IMSA Spa 24 Hours, World Sportscar Championship and the European Le Mans Series. Among them are “Mr Le Mans” himself, nine-time winner Tom Kristensen, triple champion André Lotterer, Henri Pescarolo, who holds the record for the most Le Mans starts, and three-time winner and two-time World Endurance champion Brendon Hartley.

We are delighted to be hosting three Formula 1 World Champions – Jenson Button, Damon Hill and Sir Jackie Stewart – who hold a spectacular five World Drivers’ Championships between them. Also joining us from the high-octane world of Formula 1 drivers who have raced at the very top, including Max Chilton, who set a new Hill record in the McMurtry Spéirling at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022. Also attending from the world of single-seater racing are Formula E driver Stoffel Vandoorne and two-time Formula E Champion Jean-Éric Vergne.

Joining us on two wheels will be iconic riders, winners and champions from the Isle of Man TT, World Superbike Championship, British Superbike Championship and MotoGP. Three renowned Isle of Man TT winners – Peter Hickman, Gary Johnson and John McGuiness will be racing at Revival – who between them boast an incredible total of 34 wins.

Representatives from American motorsport series including IndyCar, NASCAR and IMSA, will also be in attendance. Further to our announcement in May, five former and current IndyCar drivers – Max Chilton, Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti, Jimmie Johnson (who is also a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion), and Simona de Silvestro – are set to join us at the Goodwood Motor Circuit over the weekend; Dixon and Franchitti boast 10 IndyCar Championships and four Indy 500 wins between them.

Making an appearance from Touring Car racing will be, drivers, winners and champions from the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), European Touring Car Championship, World Touring Car Championship, Italian Touring Car, Super Touringwagen Championship, Bathurst 1000 and the DTM. We will be hosting five BTCC Champions with an impressive nine wins between them, including Gordon Shedden and Matt Neal.

To see the full list of drivers, riders, winners and champions attending Goodwood Revival Friday 16 – Sunday 18 September please download the attached PDF.

