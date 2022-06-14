Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Following an amazing return to the motorcycling event calendar last year, the Adventure Bike Rider Festival proved to be a huge success and Ducati are proud to once again be in attendance for 2022.

Held within the stunning grounds of the Ragley Hall Estate in Warwickshire, this weekend long celebration of all things adventure riding and off-road enjoyment will feature plenty of highlights but perhaps the most anticipated is the chance to test ride the all-new DesertX! After making its debut display in Ducati dealerships across the UK in the recent DesertX Tour, the ABR Festival will mark the first event in the UK that a fleet of DesertX models will be available to test ride, and what better surrounds to experience its capabilities.

Fitted with 21” front wheel and 18” rear, the new DesertX has been designed to tackle even the most demanding off-road. The specifically off-road-focused development matched with Ducati valuable road expertise give life to a responsive, easy-to-approach bike, at ease on any route and asphalt. The new DesertX is a bike designed with an intense off-road attitude, expanding Ducati boundaries. Desert dunes, narrow off-road paths, gravel roads and mountainous twisties: all are now accessible to the dreams of DesertX travellers.

Ducati are proud to mark the occasion with a selection of VIP riding guests, who will give their opinions on the DesertX in a series of special Q&A presentations. Guests include racing legend Carl Fogarty, Ryan Kluftinger (better known as Ryan F9), arguably biking’s most recognisable YouTuber and Antoine Meo who has an intimate knowledge of the bike, being involved in the launch and promotional video production. Antoine is a top-five overall Dakar finisher and a 5x World Enduro Champion. He also won the ISDE 6-Days Enduro as part of the French National Team twice.

The DesertX off-road test ride fleet will be complimented by the latest range of off-road focused E-MTB models to let loose around the amazing environment. For those wanting to take the adventure to the Tarmac. A selection of Multistrada V4 S and Multistrada V2 models will be ready to head out on and test ride on the local roads. A host of the latest Ducati and Scrambler Ducati models will also be on display throughout the weekend.

https://www.ducati.com/gb/en/events-uk/abr-festival-2022

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security