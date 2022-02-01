The wildly contested middleweight motorcycle segment is one that throws a lot of punches.

However, the KTM DUKE range has proven to be an undisputed champion in this arena, boasting impressive performance and unmatched handling with scalpel-like precision that appeals to riders looking for agility, punch, and poise.

February 2022 will see the Midweight NAKED campaign enter the ring, bringing with it some big hitters. Orange bleeders can look forward to a refreshed KTM 890 DUKE R, which sees some fresh new colourways, catapulting THE SUPER SCALPEL to the top step of the Midweight segment. A new DUKE offering also enters the fray, with a Grand Prix-inspired KTM 890 DUKE stepping into the ring as a true title contender.

In typical KTM fashion, Midweight NAKED February will be a no-holds-barred event, unleashing the best middleweight nakeds into the market. Keep your RPM high and your clutch at the ready for the full release of the aforementioned models on the below dates:

7 February

KTM 890 DUKE R – An even sharper iteration of THE SUPER SCALPEL slices onto the scene.

22 February

KTM 890 DUKE GP – A Grand Prix-inspired entry into DUKEDOM.

Keep your visor down, your new ride is about to be unveiled, visit ktm.com for details on the models.

