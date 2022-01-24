Moto Advisor, a Facebook group for UK motorcyclists, is attempting to beat the existing record for the world’s largest female biker meet.

Taking place on 24th July 2022, the world record attempt will be held at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience in Hinckley, Leicestershire, the global headquarters of Triumph Motorcycles.

Nimi Patel, keen motorcyclist and co-founder of Moto Advisor, initially founded a group called South East Link Up, as the group quickly grew popular amongst the online female biking community, Nimi was curious to see how many female bikers could gather together on a larger scale.

In 2015, Nimi and fellow motorcyclist Sherrie Woolf achieved a world record for largest number of all-female riders at a single bike meet. The event took place at the iconic biker’s hang-out, The Ace Café, London, where 618 female riders gathered to break the record. In following years, record attempts have been made globally in Australia and the USA, however the current record still remains in the UK with 1,132 female riders who met at single bike meet in Shropshire in 2017.

The initiative aims to bring women together as a growing target for the motorcycle industry, with the goal of encouraging the development of a wider range of products suitable for female riders and to inspire others to live their passion.

Sherrie Woolf, Moto Advisor, said: “We are keen to show the motorcycle industry that the female market is financially worthwhile catering to. There are over 300,000 female motorcycle licence holders in the UK alone. We also want to encourage and support more women to enjoy riding and get involved in all aspects of biking; from road riding, track days, off-roading, rallies, stunting, touring and anything else that is possible on two-wheels. The social aspect and kinship of the biking community is special, whether male or female, turning up to an event alone, you are guaranteed to leave with lots of new friends.”

Annually in the UK there are 4,900 theory test passes and 3,100 module two test passes and the number of female motorcyclists is set to constantly increase. The average age of women passing their test has fallen, with the largest pass rate currently being within the 21 – 39 age brackets, which shows that a new generation of females are being introduced to the world of motorcycling (data shared by MCIA).

In addition to the impressive world record attempt, the Hinkley-based event will include live music, clothing and apparel stands, refreshments and a raffle; the proceeds of which will be donated to the local Air Ambulance Service and Blood Bikers.

Moto Advisor together with Triumph-motorcycles-industry-news/">Triumph Motorcycles are looking forward to welcoming thousands of female riders to the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience to attempt a new world record.

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets Click here for more info on Xena Security