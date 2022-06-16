Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

A must-have for BMW R1250 RT owners, Avant’s Fender Extender is super simple to fit and makes a huge difference – offering extra protection for the exposed painted surface of the front engine casing, downpipes and surrounding components.

It attaches using two self-locking screw clamps, so there’s no drilling or applying messy adhesives to the mudguard and it’s easy to remove and install on another machine.

Made from tough injection-moulded polypropylene, it’s styled to look as much like an OE part as possible – the surface is even textured to match the RT’s original front guard.

Although it’s hardly noticeable on the bike, it adds 50mm of extra width and 150mm of length to the mudguard, and has a ‘flared wing’ shape to help direct water, tar, road grime, stones and other debris away from the bike.

The Avant Fender Extender retails at £64.00 including VAT, and is available from the UK’s No.1 for BMW Motorcycle Accessories www.nippynormans.com.