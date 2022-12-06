Harley-davidson® Collaborates With Held On Riding Gear

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Co-branded riding gear available in authorised Harley-Davidson® dealerships.

Harley-Davidson and German-based riding apparel company, Held, are collaborating on a range of co-branded riding gear that is available now in authorised Harley-Davidson dealerships across the UK and Ireland.

Based in Germany, Held is a family-owned business with 76 years’ experience in working with leathers and textiles and has a reputation for producing high-quality motorcycle gloves and apparel focused on providing a superior level of comfort and uncompromised safety for riders. The company has repeatedly ranked at the top of several categories in Motorrad’s Best Brand Awards.

In this collaboration, Held is producing Sambia Adventure Touring Gloves; Rodney Gloves; Queen II Asphalt Women’s Riding Jacket; Jester Armalith Denim Men’s Jacket; Baily Men’s Jacket; and Tropic Men Mesh Jacket to create a better and safer riding experience for all riders.

Sambia Adventure Touring Gloves

For the motorcycle rider who prefers roads far less travelled, the Sambia Adventure Touring Gloves are built for performance from a mix of kangaroo leather and goatskin with SuperFabric® material for abrasion resistance and breathability.

MSRP starting at £95.00 / €94.00 (Ireland)

Rodney Gloves

Keep a cool grip without sacrificing protection in the Rodney Gloves. Heavily perforated to welcome air in with a CoolMax® lining for more invigorating comfort and added shock absorption.

MSRP starting at £95.00 / €94.00 (Ireland)

Queen II Asphalt Women’s Riding Jacket

Feel like royalty in the Queen II Asphalt Women’s Jacket with its distinctive, moto-inspired style features, studded accents and branding embossed on the back. Features Safe-Tech® CE-certified shoulder and elbow protectors.

MSRP starting at £418.00 / €415.00 (Ireland)

Jester Armalith Denim Men’s Jacket

Built from Armalith® denim for superior abrasion resistance, while the arms deliver protection and style in a heavyweight cut of cow leather. Cool comfort rides alongside lightweight protection in the Jester Armalith Denim Men’s Jacket, complete with Safe-Tech® CE-certified shoulder and elbow protectors.

MSRP starting at £418.00 / €415.00 (Ireland)

Bailey Men’s Jacket

Functional performance partners with modern moto style in the Bailey Men’s Denim Jacket. Made from a durable cut of waxed cotton to resist stains, mud, and grime, the jacket delivers added water resistance and windproof protection. Ideal for longer rides and road trips thanks to its waterproof, inside smartphone pocket with power bank and built-in lightweight Safe-Tech® CE-certified shoulder and elbow protectors.

MSRP starting at RRP £232.00 / €231.00 (Ireland)

Tropic Men Mesh Jacket

Modern moto style meets functional performance in the Tropic Men Mesh Jacket. Built from Heros®-Tec 600 denier fabric for soft and flexible abrasion resistance, its unisex fit features Safe-Tech® CE-certified shoulder and elbow protectors, and reflective piping for added visibility.

MSRP starting at £151.00 / €150.00 (Ireland)

