New from Weise®, Falcon gloves are the perfect partner for summer rides, with first class fit, feel and protection – and the added bonus of touchscreen compatibility.

Made from 100% full grain leather, Falcon gloves are tough and durable, as well as being soft and supple, allowing feedback and feel from the controls. For extra peace of mind, the leather is double layered at critical areas, with padded sections over the vulnerable scaphoid. TPU protection features over the knuckles and each finger protector is vented to allow a cooling airflow.

Both index fingers are touchscreen compatible, so there’s no need to remove the gloves to operate devices, whichever hand you use. An elasticated section at the wrist, and stretch panels on each finger, maximise movement, while a synthetic panel on each palm provides improved grip on the bars.

Riders can choose whether to wear the gloves over or under a jacket sleeve, thanks to double hook-and-eye closure at the wrist.

Weise Falcon Gloves come in a choice of classic Black or Black/White, in sizes S-3XL, and retail at a recommended £69.99 (including VAT).

Visit www.weiseclothing.com for details and a dealer list.

