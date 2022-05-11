Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Honda launch new ‘Ride Free’ campaign to encourage more people to try riding motorcycles and are offering a free ride to anybody interested.

The Ride Free experience aims to introduce as many people as possible to motorcycling through the Honda Dealer and Honda School of Motorcycling network in an enjoyable, informative and no-pressure environment.

Who knows, it could be the start of a two-wheeled journey of a lifetime. And there’s some cash on offer for those that do carry on. All in all, this a fabulous opportunity to try two wheels in a closed, safe area with expert tuition and guidance on hand from an approved trainer.

Key points to know:

There’s no catch, the Ride Free day is completely free of charge!

Bikes available include the CB125F, Monkey and MSX125 Grom

To make next steps easy advice will be available from a training and sales specialist to help a new rider toward a new motorcycle, scooter or full licence

There’s also a bonus £50 toward the cost of a CBT on purchase of a new 125cc Honda motorcycle or scooter

And a very healthy £500 off a new Honda motorcycle over 125cc if they attain their full licence at a Honda-approved training school

Ride Free is already in operation across the Honda dealer network and there are places ready and waiting to be booked over the coming months right now.

Courses are available across the country and demand from those looking to try life on two wheels for the first time is high so, for more information on locations, dates and to book follow the link below:

Try out the Honda Ride Free Experience from Honda Approved Motorcycle Training

For more Honda Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Honda Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official Honda Motorcycles UK website honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

