The 2021 MotoGP™ season had more twists and turns than ever. From Miguel Oliveira’s flawless Catalunya victory, to title contenders crashing out in a championship-defining race, to Brad Binder’s sensational rain-soaked win in Austria that absolutely no one saw coming, there is no way of knowing what will happen in 2022.

What we do know, however, is that the best way to experience racing at this level is in the flesh. KTM invites all race fans and dedicated orange-bleeders to immerse their senses with the sights and sounds of full-throttle, action-packed, unscripted, and untamed racing.

Without a doubt, the sight of motorcycles passing at fantastic speed, the sounds of high-revving V-4 engines, and the smell of burnt rubber make it a spectacle for the senses – and arguably, the greatest show on earth.

KTM will once again be offering THE ULTIMATE ORANGE MOTOGP™ EXPERIENCE, which includes exclusive entry into KTM grandstands at key racetracks, along with KTM FAN PACKAGES loaded with race-day essentials.

13 – 15 May 2022 Grand Prix de France | Le Mans

03 – 05 June 2022 Gran Premi de Catalunya | Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

17 – 19 June 2022 Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland | Sachsenring

24 – 26 June 2022 TT Assen | TT Circuit Assen

05 – 07 August 2022 British Grand Prix | Silverstone Circuit

19 – 21 August 2022 Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich | Red Bull Ring

14 – 16 October 2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix | Phillip Island

The 2022 MotoGP season gets started in March 2022 with THE ULTIMATE ORANGE MOTOGP™ EXPERIENCE tickets on sale now.

Tickets are available here.

