The Sportiva and Zaurax leather jackets join the Dainese line-up for 2022.

A brand synonymous with style and safety, the latest additions do not disappoint with subtle Dainese style cues and encapsulating the brand’s extensive experience…

Sportiva

The Sportiva jacket is made of Tutu leather – a cowhide leather engineered to ensure high performance levels in terms of abrasion, tear, cut, and traction resistance and feature water and oil-repellent properties.

It features EN1621.1-certified Pro-Armor protectors on the shoulders and elbows as standard as well as a rear pocket for a G1 or G2 back protector. Dainese’s Pro-Armor protectors have ventilation over 40% of their surface, allowing great flexibility and freedom of movement, while offering maximum protection. The internal shoulder protectors are paired with interchangeable aluminium plates on the outside – a distinctive Dainese technology developed on the track and designed to facilitate sliding in the event of a fall and avoid the risk of rolling on asphalt.

As well as being designed with safety in mind, particular attention has been paid to comfort with the addition of S1 bi-elastic fabric inserts on the hips and inner arms and microelastic technology on the back to increase freedom of movement. There are Velcro adjusters on the grips and two side air vents to aid ventilation. The lining is made from Nanofeel® – constructed from a bacteriostatic polyester yarn – with silver ion treatment, meaning the yarn’s anti-bacterial and anti-odour properties are increasing durability and wash resistance.

Available in sizes UK 34-52, in a choice of Black, Black/White and Black/Lava Red/White, with an RRP of £419.95.

For the warmer months, there is a perforated version in a choice of Black and Black/Lava Red/White, size UK 34-52, with an RRP of £419.95.

Zaurax

With urban-inspired aesthetics, the Zaurax is made from Laverda cowhide with a removable thermal lining to adapt to differing temperatures. The comfortable fit is optimised by details including the stretch leather hem at the back of the jacket, the adjustable snap button closures on the hips and a jacket-trouser connection loop which can be fastened to a belt to keep the bottom of the jacket in place while riding – and preventing any unwelcome draughts.

The Zaurax jacket features Dainese’s Pro-Shape 2.0 protectors (certified to EN1621.1) at the shoulders and the elbows as standard – designed to be ultra-flexible and allow maximum freedom of movement but protective. There is a large rear pocket which is compatible with the G1 or G2 back protector.

There are ‘pockets-aplenty’ for possessions – with an inner pocket on the thermal liner, three pockets on the front and two on the inside of the jacket. The liner is made from a breathable and perforated Sanitized® fabric.

Available in sizes UK 34-50 with an RRP of £495.95, the Zaurax jacket is available in UK dealers now.

