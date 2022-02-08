Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

DAKAR AIR 1.0

DRY2DRY™ TEXTILE JACKET

The heat can be almost as brutal when crawling through town as when crossing the Sahara, so the Dakar Air jacket has been designed to keep you cool regardless. Huge, full-length mesh panels (front, rear and down the arms) provide welcome airflow even at low speeds.

Equally, rain can ruin any journey, so the Dakar also offers a very special waterproofing solution: a removable lightweight liner which is fully waterproof, highly breathable and made from stretch materials with a mesh inner, so you don’t even know it’s there.

And because you could be riding flat-out on rough desert roads or weaving through slippery city streets, this comfort makes no concession to safety.

As well as huge adjustability to ensure a perfect fit and 360˚ reflective detailing for night-time visibility, the chassis is built from Oxford’s toughest HD POLY. This is welded to reinforced overlays using hidden structure stitching to form a protective shell, which comfortably exceeds the CE AA standard.

Paris or Dakar… your choice.

FEATURED TECHNOLOGY

Designed for the sports-adventure rider who demands versatility from their summer gear, the Dakar’s highly ventilated HD Poly outer shell and fully removable Dry2Dry waterproof lining make it ideal for those days where weather can be predictably unpredictable. Comfortable, moisture-free riding is ensured by the innate breathability of Oxford’s Dry2Dry technology, while Active Construction throughout allows the wearer full freedom of movement.

WarmDry™ Thermal Tech

HD-POLY – high density polyester outer shell

Durable Overlays on the shoulders

Hidden structure stitching

Bar-tack reinforcement stitching

Water resistant coating to prevent wetting out of the shell material

Dry2Dry™ – Active removable waterproof jacket.

Active-fit removable, waterproof/breathable liner.

Level 1 CE shoulder & elbow protectors (en 1621-1:2012)

Back protector pocket

Active construction

Waist belt adjusters

Large mesh panels

Upper arm adjustment

Elasticated collar loopback

Intelligent cuff adjustments

360° reflective printing

Hand warmer pockets

Napoleon chest pocket

Durable mesh outer shell

Short connecting zip

Oxford branded embroidery

View more info here: https://oxfordriderwear.com/product/dakar-dry2dry-jacket/

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security