Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

After becoming part of the PIERER Mobility AG in 2013, Husqvarna Motorcycles entered its most successful era in nearly 120 years of motorcycle production.

An increased presence in diverse motorcycle segments and markets has seen the brand sell more than 300,000 units since the acquisition, setting another sales record of 60,801 units in 2021. Racing continues to play a key role in both machine development and market awareness. To date, Husqvarna Motorcycles has won 108 international competition titles, with the most recent being Billy Bolt’s crowning as 2022 FIM SuperEnduro World Champion.

A number of new machines contributed to Husqvarna Motorcycles’ latest sales successes.

The flagship launch of 2021 was the Norden 901 travel motorcycle, underlining Husqvarna Motorcycles’ resolve to strengthen its presence in the street segment. Inspired by the brand’s multi-terrain Rally machines, the Norden 901 is built to cover long distances across challenging, diverse landscapes, on-road and off.

The first quarter of 2021 also saw the arrival of the Svartpilen 125, extending the appeal of the intelligently designed and ruggedly styled single-cylinder street series to an even wider audience.

Along with the launch of these models, the brand set out its objectives in the world of e-mobility with the introduction of various e-concepts at the beginning of 2021. This commitment to emerging technology yielded immediate results, with Husqvarna Motorcycles winning the inaugural Junior E-Motocross series that was introduced in cooperation with Infront Moto Racing in 2021. The ground-breaking series will continue in 2022 with five rounds held within the MXGP World Championship.

Together, these launches and achievements show Husqvarna Motorcycles’ continued dedication to growth and expansion into new sectors, markets, and the brand anticipates another successful year.

For more Husqvarna Motorcycles news check out our dedicated page Husqvarna Motorcycles News

or head to the official Husqvarna Motorcycles website husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-gb.html

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security