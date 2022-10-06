Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

High quality, British-made triple clamp set-up for serious off-road riding.

The result of 1000+ hours of R&D, FEA analysis and real-world testing at national and international level racing, Talon’s new RAPTOR Fork Clamps feature RAKLOK Adjustable Bar Mounts to deliver a serious set-up improvement for serious off-road riders.

CNC machined in-house from aerospace-grade aluminium alloy, Talon’s RAPTOR (RAPidly Tune-able Offset Race) Adjustable Fork Clamps bring extra stiffness to forks, for improved feel and performance.

Lighter than OEM clamps, they feature split clamping for a better hold on the fork legs and to allow for accurate torque settings. Bend-Line Support on the lower edge of the bottom clamp enables a smoother fit with the fork leg during impacts and hard riding.

They’re fully adjustable – 6mm of fork offset adjustment, from 19 mm through to 25 mm – so riders can tailor to their needs. And they use standard OEM handlebar rubber-mounts, allowing riders to fit all current OEM and aftermarket bar mount systems.

Talon supply the RAPTOR Clamps with their latest RAKLOK Adjustable Bar Mounts, providing 8mm of front-to-back movement for the handlebars.

Rack-style toothed position adjustment moves in increments of 2mm, for easy setting; with a high shear strength ‘locked’ mounting. This ‘set and forget’ bar positioning means there’s no need to move levers, bar front-back roll angle or left to right position in order to adjust the bars.

A cross brace mount plate between bar mounts prevents bar torsion or ‘tweaking’ during crashes, so handlebars don’t need to be loosened and settings disturbed to release the twist.

Also CNC machined in Talon’s UK factory, using aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy and High Performance Engineering Steel Alloy, the RAKLOK come in 1 ⅛ or ⅞ inch bar diameters.

Talon’s Triple Clamp retails at £699.99 including VAT, for the RAPTOR and RAKLOK set-up. Standard anodised colours are Black, Orange (KTM), Red (Gas Gas), Blue (Husqvarna), Red (Honda), Blue (Yamaha), Green (Kawasaki), with an option to upgrade to Red, Blue, Orange, Green, Silver, Pink, Purple, Magnesium, Titan and Gold.

Visit talon-eng.co.uk to pre-order

