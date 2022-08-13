O’halloran Wins With 0.003s Separating Mackenzie And Ray In Photo Finish Podium Fight

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Jason O’Halloran kept his cool in the soaring heat at Thruxton to claim his sixth Bennetts British Superbike Championship race victory of the season in the eBay Sprint Race for the McAMS Yamaha team.

It was a photo finish for the final podium position with just 0.003s separating Tarran Mackenzie and Bradley Ray at the chequered flag.

On the opening lap Glenn Irwin had initially taken the lead, but O’Halloran was instantly on the attack, dispensing with the Honda Racing UK rider to hit the front of the pack by the end of the opening lap.

O’Halloran was holding the advantage but his rivals were also in the mix with Mackenzie and Ray completing the leading trio by the eighth lap.

O’Halloran was able to maintain an impressive pace until the finish despite the high track temperature to extend his lead in the standings, but Mackenzie and Ray were almost inseparable for second place.

The pair traded positions throughout the closing stages with the final lap starting with Mackenzie ahead of Ray, but the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider made his move into the Club Chicane for the final time to move ahead.

Mackenzie wasn’t settling for third place and the defending champion got a better exit to the finish line to beat Ray by just 0.003s.

Glenn Irwin had continued to hold off the second pack of riders in fourth place following an earlier battle with Peter Hickman on the FHO Racing BMW, who completed the top five.

The Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki pairing of Lee Jackson and Rory Skinner held sixth and seventh places respectively at the finish line, holding off Leon Haslam on the VisionTrack Kawasaki.

Tom Sykes was back inside the top ten with a ninth place for the MCE Ducati team, whilst Tommy Bridewell completed the leading ten riders for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Thruxton, eBay Sprint Race result:

Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.939s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +0.942s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +3.545s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +4.081s Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +6.185s Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +7.203s Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) +9.385s Tom Sykes (MCE Ducati) +9.616s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +11.438s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 290 Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 271 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 197 Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 183 Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 173 Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 169 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 143 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 125



Jason O’Halloran

McAMS Yamaha

eBay Sprint Race winner

“It was an exciting race! At the start, Glenn was trying to get in front and I just kept fighting back because I wanted to lead.

“I didn’t really know what pace to do to be honest, so I just tried to stick in the 15s as long as I could, I was just monitoring the gap behind me and then started to push a little bit more at the end.

“I saw .3 with one lap to go and I thought that would be enough, then just maintain it on the last lap so massive thanks to McAMS Yamaha – the whole team’s done a great job again, I’m feeling strong and that win felt good.”

For more info check out our dedicated British Superbikes News page

Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security