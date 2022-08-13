O’halloran Wins With 0.003s Separating Mackenzie And Ray In Photo Finish Podium Fight

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Jason O’Halloran kept his cool in the soaring heat at Thruxton to claim his sixth Bennetts British Superbike Championship race victory of the season in the eBay Sprint Race for the McAMS Yamaha team.
It was a photo finish for the final podium position with just 0.003s separating Tarran Mackenzie and Bradley Ray at the chequered flag.
On the opening lap Glenn Irwin had initially taken the lead, but O’Halloran was instantly on the attack, dispensing with the Honda Racing UK rider to hit the front of the pack by the end of the opening lap.
O’Halloran was holding the advantage but his rivals were also in the mix with Mackenzie and Ray completing the leading trio by the eighth lap.
O’Halloran was able to maintain an impressive pace until the finish despite the high track temperature to extend his lead in the standings, but Mackenzie and Ray were almost inseparable for second place.
The pair traded positions throughout the closing stages with the final lap starting with Mackenzie ahead of Ray, but the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider made his move into the Club Chicane for the final time to move ahead.
Mackenzie wasn’t settling for third place and the defending champion got a better exit to the finish line to beat Ray by just 0.003s.
Glenn Irwin had continued to hold off the second pack of riders in fourth place following an earlier battle with Peter Hickman on the FHO Racing BMW, who completed the top five.
The Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki pairing of Lee Jackson and Rory Skinner held sixth and seventh places respectively at the finish line, holding off Leon Haslam on the VisionTrack Kawasaki.
Tom Sykes was back inside the top ten with a ninth place for the MCE Ducati team, whilst Tommy Bridewell completed the leading ten riders for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team.
Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Thruxton, eBay Sprint Race result:
- Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha)
- Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.939s
- Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +0.942s
- Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +3.545s
- Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +4.081s
- Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +6.185s
- Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +7.203s
- Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) +9.385s
- Tom Sykes (MCE Ducati) +9.616s
- Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +11.438s
Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:
- Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 290
- Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 271
- Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 197
- Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 183
- Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 173
- Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 169
- Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 143
- Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 125
Jason O’Halloran
McAMS Yamaha
eBay Sprint Race winner
“It was an exciting race! At the start, Glenn was trying to get in front and I just kept fighting back because I wanted to lead.
“I didn’t really know what pace to do to be honest, so I just tried to stick in the 15s as long as I could, I was just monitoring the gap behind me and then started to push a little bit more at the end.
“I saw .3 with one lap to go and I thought that would be enough, then just maintain it on the last lap so massive thanks to McAMS Yamaha – the whole team’s done a great job again, I’m feeling strong and that win felt good.”
For more info check out our dedicated British Superbikes News page
Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com
Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews>
Facebook: @superbikenews
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security