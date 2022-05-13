Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Oxford Bar End Muffs – OX393

A game-changer. Redesigned and refined to offer incredible protection against the elements.

These new Oxford Bar End Muffs are a game-changer for commuters, redesigned and refined to offer incredible protection against the elements.

Our simple yet ingenious new bar end fixing method allows you to safely access controls without obstructing the full grip use, leaving enough room for winter gloves. Oxford Bar End Muffs can also be used in conjunction with Oxford HotGrips™.

Key Features

Full weather protection from a tough neoprene outer and bonded seams to keep hands warm and dry

Adjustable elasticated cuff for extra wind protection

Synthetic fleece upper lining for extra warmth

Reflective detailing for extra visibility

Fits handlebars up to 22mm

Quick and simple installation using either the universal bar end fitment provided OR the existing 6mm or 8mm bolt (if you have an integral handlebar thread)

Composition: 80% Neoprene 20% Polyester

