R&G, the world leader in damage protection products for motorcycles, has been protecting road riders and racers alike for over two decades.

Now, the Hampshire-based company is excited to be teaming up with stunt rider and Guinness World Record holder Jonny Davies AKA JD Stunts.

Based in County Durham, the high-energy JD Stunts shows have enthralled thousands of motorcycle fans across the globe, and Jonny is currently the British and Scottish Stunt Champion and placed top five in Europe. In 2020, he also set his first Guinness World Record for the fastest wheelie with both legs over the handlebars, completing the incredible feat at a breath-taking 109mph!

The rest of the year looks set to be just as action-packed, with Jonny competing in the British Stunt Championship and European Stunt Championship, as well as performing at a host of events, including this weekend’s MCN Festival of Motorcycling, as well as Autoshow Cumbria, Autoshow Doncaster and the British Motor Show in Farnborough.

For 2022, R&G is pleased to confirm that it will become a sponsor of JD Stunts, protecting his fleet of machines with its award-winning crash protection products. Jonny will also be performing a unique stunt show for R&G later this year.

For more info on the full range of R&G products, visit www.rg-racing.com

