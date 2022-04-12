Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Made from high-end cow leather, the new Charleston leather jacket from Richa is available in a choice of black or mahogany brown. Its contemporary look – with stitched detailing on the shoulders – makes it a versatile riding companion. It can be worn in a variety of seasons, thanks to its removable thermal lining for those colder rides and the Airtech Control System on the warmer ones.

There is D3O® protection at the shoulders, elbows and back which are all upgradable to Level 2, YKK zippers throughout provide a secure fit and there is a storm flap behind the central front zipper for extra weather protection.

The Charleston can be adjusted to each rider’s comfort with: YKK zippers on the lower sleeves, waist adjustment straps and a short connection zipper allows for the jacket to be connected to compatible Richa trousers.

There are five outside zipper pockets and four inside making the Charleston jacket perfect for everyday, on and off the bike.

Available in sizes 38-54 UK / 48-64 EU, the Charleston has an RRP from £369.99.

