Ryde Defeats O’halloran In Thrilling Final Lap Of The Ebay Sprint Race At Donington Park

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Kyle Ryde celebrated his first victory of the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship in the eBay Sprint race at Donington Park, taking the chequered flag just 0.038s ahead of Jason O’Halloran as the fight for the win went down to the wire in a thrilling final lap.

The first eBay Sprint race didn’t disappoint as it became a last lap dog fight for the win between Ryde and O’Halloran, who were both targeting their first race victory of the season and to become the fourth different winner in 2022.

Rory Skinner had taken the initial advantage at the start after an incredible move around the outside into Redgate for the first time to put the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki ahead. Pole sitter O’Halloran and the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha pairing of Ryde and Ray led the chasing pack.

A lap later and O’Halloran grabbed the lead with a move on Skinner into Redgate, but behind them, the teammates were scrapping for third after Ray moved ahead of Ryde at Redgate on the third lap.

Championship leader Ray then had his turn at the front by lap six, as he carved his way through, but two laps later, his Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha teammate Ryde had claimed the position.

Ryde then held the lead, despite coming under immense pressure from Ray and O’Halloran plus the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki pairing of Lee Jackson and Skinner. Jackson and O’Halloran had a huge dice for the position, and on lap ten, it was so close that it cost the pair time, which also meant that Glenn Irwin was then in the mix.

Ryde was determined at the front; meanwhile O’Halloran had regained ground and was into second with three laps to go ahead of Ray. The McAMS Yamaha had his sights firmly set on Ryde ahead of him, closing him down onto the final lap when he made a move at the Old Hairpin, but his rival fought back.

Ryde led O’Halloran into Roberts Chicane as the pair were side-by-side and it was a drag to the line between the pair in a dramatic finish, where the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider emerged ahead.

Ray completed the podium ahead of Jackson and Glenn Irwin who completed the top five. Meanwhile Christian Iddon scored a sixth place finish for Buildbase Suzuki as he holds joint position in the eBay Fast Forward Award after making up eight positions from his starting place on the grid.

Skinner finished seventh ahead of Tommy Bridewell on the leading Ducati with Peter Hickman and returning champion Tarran Mackenzie completing the top ten.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park, eBay Sprint Race result:

Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.038s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +1.143s Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) +2.306s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +5.908s Christian Iddon (Buildbase Suzuki) +6.246s Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) +7.401s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +8.152s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +8.278s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +10.659s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 118 Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 107 Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 106 Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 95 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 93 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 80 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 64 Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) 54

Kyle Ryde

Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha

eBay Sprint Race winner

“It was very difficult race at the start, obviously there were five or six of us all sort of bunched up and I didn’t really get a chance to look at my pitboard!

“I just saw my opportunity and thought if I don’t do it now, I never will! I had a go and to be honest I came round and there were 12 laps still to go and I was in the lead.

“I thought ‘I’ve gone way too early here’ because I know how good Jason is, especially at the end of a race. It nearly backfired but I just managed to win.

“It was a difficult end to the race as I had about half a second and Jason just bridged the gap and he ran wide into the Old Hairpin, luckily as I think he may have had a bit more speed in the rest of the lap.

“I knew this win would come at some point and luckily for me it was at my home track.”

For more info check out our dedicated British Superbikes News page

Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security