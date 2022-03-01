Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Popular automotive restoration TV show Shed and Buried is on a nationwide search for more of the UK’s most interesting sheds, filled with vintage vehicles and motoring memorabilia ripe for rescuing.

Motorcycle fanatic Henry Cole and his best friend, engineering genius Sam Lovegrove, are heading back out on the road as they continue their quest to discover hidden treasure buried in the nation’s sheds, garages, barns and outhouses.

Their hunt for all things car, motorbike, tractor, boat – or any iteration of mechanical curiosity – is just the starting point for the spanner-wielding double act, as they fulfil their need to buy, fix up and sell, with the hope of making a potentially ‘tidy’ profit.

If you, or someone you know, also has a passion for all things automotive and owns a fantastic shed, garage or lock-up that you think may fit the bill for Henry and Sam to come and have a rummage in, then it could feature on the upcoming TV series.

All filming will be strictly adhering to the latest government guidelines, in response to the ongoing coronavirus situation, and every care will be taken to ensure that the location of properties will not be unnecessarily revealed.

Please email [email protected] for more information.

For more information on Henry Cole visit henrycole.tv/

