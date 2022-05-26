Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

New from Skidmarx, a tall and wide screen for the latest Honda NC750X that provides extra protection from wind and weather, adding to the bike’s already impressive practicality and all-round ability.

Designed and manufactured by Skidmarx in their UK factory, the screen measures 48 cm tall by 29cm wide, with a distinctive ‘flip’ at the top to deflect wind blast over the rider.

For owwners who don’t require any extra height, Skidmarx also produce a Sports Wide version, which is the same height as standard, but 29 cm wide, for additional weather protection.

Made from 3mm cast acrylic, the screens fit directly onto existing mounting points, using the original fasteners, so no specialist tools or expertise are required.

Available in clear, light grey and dark grey tints to fit Honda NC750X (2021 on), both designs sell for £74.95 (including VAT).

Skidmarx also offer a rear hugger for the NC750X. Made from GRP fibreglass in their UK factory it is available in black, as well as a range of other colours, for £119.95.

Call Skidmarx on 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

