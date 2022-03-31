Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Suzuki has announced dates of a summer test ride roadshow, which will take place at a variety of dealerships from April to September with a number of key models in the range available to demo, including the new GSX-S1000GT and the third generation Hayabusa.

Starting on April 9 at Completely Suzuki in Hinckley, Suzuki will be bringing a fleet of test ride bikes to each event – with individual dealerships also bolstering the number of bikes available with their own demo machines – that includes the V-Strom 1050XT adventure bike, GSX-S1000 naked, the newly-launched GSX-S1000GT, and the Hayabusa hyperbike.

With models such as the GSX-S1000GT in high demand the events will give prospective customers the chance to secure a test ride on the model they’re most interested in, and also sample many other bikes in Suzuki’s range

Suzuki GB’s head of motorcycle marketing, Ian Bland, commented, “We’ve had two years of uncertainty around events so it’s nice to be able to announce this roadshow and we’re looking forward to getting out on the road again. It’s a great opportunity for us to meet and spend time with customers, and provide more opportunities for them to test ride many of our most popular models. 2022 is set to be a great riding season, especially with our range of new bikes and current offers.”

Those wishing to book a test ride should contact their local participating dealership, and must ensure they are able to provide their driving licence and a DVLA check code, or their National Insurance number on the day.

For a full list of dates, see below, or visit Suzuki’s 2022 events calendar.

9 April, Completely Suzuki, Unit 14, Lime Kilns Way, Hinckley, Loughborough, LE10 3EL, 01455 811811

6-7 May, CJ Ball Suzuki, Woodlands, Salhouse Road, Sprowston, Norwich, Norfolk, NR7 9AB, 01603 307500

21 – 22 May, Road and Racing, Clark Way, Hyde, Cheshire, SK14 2AU, 0161 366 5167

18 – 19 June, Cupar Motorcycles, West Port, Cupar, Fife, KY15 4AW, 01334 655707

1 – 2 July, Frasers of Gloucester, 261 Bristol Road, Gloucester, Gloucestershire, GL2 5DB, 01452 306485

16 – 17 July, A&D Motorcycles, Spencer Trading Estate, Rhyl Road, Denbigh, North Wales, LL16 5TQ, 01745 815105

23 July, Streetbike, 91-107 Dudley Road, Halesowen, West Midlands, B63 3NS, 0121 296 5661

29-30 July, Single Tracker Motorcycles, 20-26 Flag Lane, Crewe, Cheshire, CW1 3BG, 01270 212965

13-14 August, Bridge Motorcycles, Alphin Brook Road, Exeter, Devon, EX2 8RG, 01392 260200

4 September, Orwells Motorcycles, Copdock Bike Show, Trinity Park, Ipswich, IP3 8UH, 01473 257401

Note that bike availability may differ from one event to another. Customers are advised to speak to their local dealer in advance of the event to check availability.

