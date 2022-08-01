Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

From the original race bike that inspired and created the Triumph Daytona name, through to Triumph’s recent and most significant Daytona 765 Moto2™ Limited Edition, the British Motor Museum announces the largest Triumph Daytona exhibition to date, displayed at the temple of British Motor engineering.

One of the most iconic and legendary motorcycle models of all time, the Triumph Daytona, will have a dedicated exhibition at the British Motor Museum. Through its display of 16 motorcycles, the exhibition will showcase the history of one of the most recognizable names in the motorcycle industry, originating from its historic win at the 1966 Daytona-200, up to its latest incarnation as the limited-edition Daytona 765 Moto2™, designed in association with the Moto2™ championship.

The 1966 Daytona-200 winning bike, ridden by Buddy Elmore, will start the journey that takes visitors through the legendary Daytona history. The exhibition will showcase both classic and modern Hinckley-era bikes, ranging from the last Daytona 500, built in 1974, to the 2008 Daytona 675 – Triumph’s first British Supersport Championship winning bike. Historic motorcycle memorabilia will also be on display, including Percy Tait’s original riding gear.

The exhibition is now open to the public until October 2022.

Simon Thrussell, Triumph’s Head of Customer Experience said: “We’re very proud to be working together for the first time with the British Motor Museum to showcase the iconic Daytona story from the very start. From the the very first Daytona motorcycle that took Buddy Elmore to victory in the 1966 Daytona 200, all the way through to the first-ever Official Moto2™ Dorna Sports licenced motorcycle and the Daytona Moto2™ 765 Limited Edition – this historic exhibit includes a collection of stunning motorcycles for visitors to see and enjoy.”

Stephen Laing, British Motor Museum’s Head of Collections added: “A special display involving two-wheeled rather than four-wheeled machines is a new departure for the British Motor Museum. Triumph is one of the most enduring motorcycle nameplates and, Daytona, one of the most evocative motorsport locations. We’re delighted to be collaborating with Triumph Motorcycles to showcase some of its amazing bikes and their exciting stories.”

