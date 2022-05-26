Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

See which gamer each MotoGP™ team has chosen for their attack on the 2022 Global Series in the MotoGP™ eSport Championship

The 2022 Global Series is upon us and the line-up is confirmed for the MotoGP™ eSport Championship’s most critical phase!

Twelve riders from five different countries will represent one of the current MotoGP™ teams in the five-round Global Series that determines with winner of the 2022 MotoGP™ eSport Championship.

Competitors from Australia, the UK, Indonesia, Italy and Spain all make up a strong Global Series entry list, with a mixture of new blood and youthful hunger certain to challenge the experienced names that have tasted success in the five previous years of MotoGP™ eSport competition!

Here is a run through each team’s eSport Rider selection.

Mooney VR46 Racing Team: Sbadalongo (#4)

Rookie Italian Sbadalongo (real name: Michele Giacon) caught the eye with a series of impressive showings in this year’s Pro Draft, as he scored 52 points from a possible 100. While this will be his first appearance in the Global Series, he will be aboard the competitive Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati, which should provide him with the occasional chance to surprise.

Ducati Lenovo eSport Team: PieroRicciuti55 (#5)

At 18 years of age, the Italian Piero Ricciuti is among the youngest competitors on this year’s Global Series grid. He was a European finalist in the 2020 WINDTRE Rising Stars series, and made an appearance at the final round of the 2020 Global Series as a reserve rider. He was the surprise of the 2021 Global Series, finishing second overall with LCR Honda. Now with Ducati Lenovo eSport Team, he’ll be a challenger for the crown.

Suzuki ECSTAR eSports Team: AndreaSaveri11 (#11)

After spending three years with Ducati Lenovo eSport Team, the 21-year old Italian is a high-profile mover in the rider market. Having finished third in 2018, then winning the championship in 2019, AndreaSaveri11 (previously AndrewZh) switches to Suzuki ECSTAR for 2022, where he will aim to build on the third place he scored in last year’s Global Series.

WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP™ Team: Vindex813 (#18)

After his participation at the 2017 and 2018 editions the young Italian is back. Vindex813 (real name: Michael Amara) has proven pedigree at junior MotoGP™ eSport level. He was twice a champion in the hotly contested Rising Stars Championship in 2020 and 2021. Now stepping up for the WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP™ Team, he’ll be keen to impress in his rookie season.

Aprilia Racing eSport Team: Davidegallina23 (#22)

The Italian Davidegallina23 makes a return to the Global Series after previous appearances in the 2018 and 2020 events. Hailing from Misano, on Italy’s bike-mad east coast, he scored a promising 46 points from 100 in this year’s Pro Draft. Using Aprilia’s brilliant 2022 RS-GP for the ten races ahead, don’t be surprised to see him regularly finish in the top six.

Pramac Racing: MrTftw (#23)

MrTftw (real name: Christopher Telep) quickly learnt the secrets of the MotoGP™ games to sensationally qualify for the Global Series without a great deal of practice in 2019. The 25-year old is back in the Global Series for a fourth successive season and switches from Avintia Ducati to Pramac Racing for 2022.

LCR Honda CASTROL eSports Team: Cristianmm17 (#25)

A regular fixture in the MotoGP™ eSport Championships, Cristianmm17 has experience racing at the highest level after finishing as the runner up in the 2017 series and third in both 2019 and 2020. After representing Suzuki ECSTAR eSports Team for three years, he switches to LCR Honda CASTROL eSports Team for 2022.

Repsol Honda Team: adriaan_26 (#26)

Adrian Montenegro, now known as Adriaan_26, caused a stir in 2020 by dominating the Global Series, scoring five race wins on his way to the championship. The 25-year old switched from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to the Repsol Honda Team for 2021, when he finished fourth overall. One of the favourites to reclaim his crown.

Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing: DarkBright (#49)

Like Jack Hammer4658, DarkBright (real name: Matteo Mazzucchelli) remains with Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing for the second Global Series in succession. The 27-year old Italian performed well last year, finishing seventh overall in a competitive series. He’ll be a dark horse for podium finishes in this year’s ten-race series.

Gresini Racing MotoGP™: TateeGo (#46)

Another rookie for 2022, TateeGo_51 (real name: Charles Hebingadil) hails from the bike mad Indonesia, the country which produced former LCR Honda CASTROL eSports Team Moe in previous years. He did enough in the Pro Draft – an eye-catching 81 points from 100 a possible 100 in the Rest of the World category – to earn a spot in Gresini Racing MotoGP™ for the ten races ahead. Expect the occasional top six finish.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Jack Hammer4658 (#67)

Jack Hammer4658 (real name: Jack Hammersley) enters his second campaign in the Global Series and remains with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for its 2022 challenge. Don’t let his youth fool you: despite being just 19 years old, Jack was a European finalist in the 2020 WINDTRE Rising Stars Series, and scored some promising results in last year’s Championship.

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: trast73 (#73)

Trast73 (real name: Lorenzo Daretti) is almost synonymous with the MotoGP™ eSport Championship. Having won the championship in 2017 and 2018, he joined Monster Energy Yamaha 2019 and added a third title to his roster last year by winning the 2021 Global Series by 15 points. Back with Monster Energy Yamaha, he’ll start as the favourite this year.

Fans can watch on selected TV broadcasters, motogp.com, esport.motogp.com, and across a wide range of social media platforms including YouTube (via the MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport channels), Twitter, Instagram, Facebook (via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport pages) and Twitch via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport.

Who will make their early mark at the first round of five? Be sure to tune in on Friday the 27th of May at 19:00 (GMT +2) as the definitive stage of the 2022 MotoGP™ eSport Championship gets underway!

