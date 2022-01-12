The passion for Ducati has never been greater. With 59,447 motorcycles sold worldwide, 2021 is the best year ever.

Ducati concluded 2021 with a record figure of 59,447 motorcycles delivered to customers all over the world and achieving an increase in sales of + 24% over 2020 (48,042) and + 12% over 2019 (53,183).

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO: “2021 was a magical year for Ducati. We delivered over 59,000 motorcycles, a number never achieved before in 95 years of the company’s history. We also won the title of MotoGP Constructors’ World Champion for the second consecutive year, and we started the electric era of our company with the V21L prototype, which foresees the bike that will race in the MotoE championship from 2023. The pandemic, which is still underway, in addition to generating so much suffering, has also made activities more complex, forcing us to conduct a continuous internal reorganization. Supply chains created delivery delays for which I want to apologize to all Ducatisti, thanking them for their patience. Despite all these difficulties, the desire to excel of our employees here in Borgo Panigale and in our subsidiaries around the world helped us to achieve these record results. We are investing in an extremely ambitious growth path that will lead the company to improve even further, by entering new market segments. With the DesertX we will have from this year on an extremely attractive proposal for adventure fans, and other ambitious projects are currently in development. The core values ​​of the brand – Style, Sophistication, Performance and Trust – are more current than ever. Future growth will take place in compliance with these values, offering our enthusiastic customers products that are increasingly representative with a unique mix of beauty, technology and distinctiveness, such as the best of Made in Italy.”



In 2021 Ducati’s growth came in all the main countries, starting with the United States, which regained the place of leading market for Ducati with 9,007 units which corresponds to an increase of 32% on 2020, followed by Italy with 8,707 bikes (+ 23% on 2020) and by Germany with 6,107 units (+ 11% on 2020). The Chinese market also grew with 4,901 motorcycles (+ 21%), as well as the French one with 4,352 (+ 12%) and the UK one with 2,941 units (+ 30%).

Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP Global Sales and After Sales: “With 59,447 motorcycles delivered to customers, Ducati notches up a historic result and once again underlines its solidity, despite the difficulties encountered across all sectors due to the supplies crisis. Sales grew double-digit in all major countries, from the United States to Australia, where the new subsidiary achieved an increase of 50%. These results are also the outcome of extraordinary work aimed at the continuous improvement of the global sales network both in quantitative terms, with 84 new dealerships, and in qualitative terms, focusing on the digitization of processes and omnichannel to guarantee our Ducatisti an “unforgettable” experience, which fully reflects the company’s values. Now we are starting 2022 with an even more complete range, which is already receiving high praise as demonstrated by the best order portfolio ever at the beginning of the year.”

The enormous success obtained during the year is confirmed for the Multistrada V4, which was by far the biggest-selling and most-loved bike for Ducatisti in 2021 with 9,957 motorcycles delivered to customers. The Ducati Scrambler 800 family followed with 9,059 units and the Monster with 8,734 motorcycles sold.

These results were achieved despite the unpredictable situation generated by the supply crisis that has been on-going for some time. It is still a very volatile situation and is destined to continue further.

For 2022, Ducati presented nine new models to the public during the Ducati World Première web series, helping to create an even more complete range ready to satisfy the desires of every type of motorcyclist. Expectations are particularly high for the DesertX , the Ducati bike designed to tackle the most demanding off-roads with 21″ front and 18″ rear wheels, long suspension travel and ample ground clearance. A motorcycle that takes Ducati into a whole new world, a symbol of how the brand can widen its horizons without losing its roots and its sporting identity, as proven by the Panigale V4 which, in its latest evolutionary step, becomes the closest vehicle to a MotoGP bike that a motorcyclist can ride.

