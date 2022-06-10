Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Vespa Elettrica

Vespa Elettrica is the latest icon of Italian technology. It is synonymous with advanced connectivity and quiet operation, customisation and accessibility, respect for the

environment and unique style. Vespa has always embodied these values, which are now fully expressed with Vespa Elettrica, confirming the company’s status as a brand that has always been ahead of its time. Vespa Elettrica is the ultimate expression of the Piaggio Group’s research into electric mobility with its easy and natural ride. The group aims to respond to growing environmental concerns, providing technological solutions for an increasingly sustainable and liveable urban habitat.

About (RED)