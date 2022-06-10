Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
(VESPA ELETTRICA) RED – the Vespa Elettrica version dressed entirely in red, born out of the partnership between the Piaggio Group and (RED), the non-profit organisation founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver, will be available at Vespa dealers from the beginning of July. (VESPA ELETTRICA) RED will be available in the 70 km/h version, for £6970 in the UK. All prices are VAT included plus road tax and registration. Every purchase of the (VESPA ELETTRICA) RED will trigger a donation to support the Global Fund, one of the world’s largest funders of global health, to support the fight against pandemics with (RED).
To date, (RED) has generated nearly $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 220 million people. Following the (VESPA 946) RED in 2017 and (VESPA PRIMAVERA) RED in 2020, the (VESPA ELETTRICA) RED is the third exclusive product to result from this long term partnership, embodying more effectively than any other the common values of commitment to global health and respect for the environment and planet.
The (VESPA ELETTRICA) RED does away with its distinguishing special grey finish to wear a full red ‘outfit’, composed of a red steel body and saddle, and red painted wheel rims with a diamond edge. The trim is completed with chrome finishes, visible around the edge of the shield, in the steering cover embellishments, and on the crest of the front mudguard. Vespa and (RED) share the conviction that we can all play an important role in the fight against pandemics and can all help to steer change. Those buying the (VESPA ELETTRICA) RED are therefore also taking concrete action to support the fight against pandemics as, for every vehicle sold, 100 USD will be donated to the Global Fund to support life-saving programs where they are most needed.
Vespa Elettrica
Vespa Elettrica is the latest icon of Italian technology. It is synonymous with advanced connectivity and quiet operation, customisation and accessibility, respect for the
environment and unique style. Vespa has always embodied these values, which are now fully expressed with Vespa Elettrica, confirming the company’s status as a brand that has always been ahead of its time. Vespa Elettrica is the ultimate expression of the Piaggio Group’s research into electric mobility with its easy and natural ride. The group aims to respond to growing environmental concerns, providing technological solutions for an increasingly sustainable and liveable urban habitat.
About (RED)
(RED), named after the colour of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID and its devastating impact on the world’s most vulnerable communities, answering the need for a truly global response. (RED) partners with the most iconic brands and people to create (RED) products and experiences – all of which raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world’s largest funders of global health. (RED) partners include: Amazon, Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr.Dre, Buffalo Games, Claro, eos, Girl Skateboards, The Honey Pot Co., Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Montblanc, Primark, Salesforce, Starbucks, Stellantis, Telcel, Therabody, TRUFF, U-Mask and Vespa. (RED) supporters include Merck and Roche. To date, (RED) has generated nearly $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 220 million people. The money raised by (RED)’s partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest.
