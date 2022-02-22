Triumph Motorcycles And Breitling Limited Edition Speed Twin

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Introducing an exciting new partnership between Breitling and Triumph Motorcycles, with a truly unique premium limited edition of Triumph’s class-leading Speed Twin and Breitling’s distinctive Top Time watch for 2022.

Both globally renowned for their precision, quality, and style, and both innovators in their fields, Breitling has played a pioneering role in the development of the modern chronograph, matched by Triumph’s indelible impact in shaping the evolution of the motorcycle.

With a peerless heritage and an endless passion for engineering excellence, performance and beauty, this new partnership demonstrates Breitling and Triumph’s shared ambition that embraces the future with an unwavering focus on perfection in motion.

Born from a shared philosophy of bold and original design, and a flair for precision craftsmanship, these two beautiful Triumph Breitling editions bring these core values together.



TRIUMPH SPEED TWIN BREITLING LIMITED EDITION

BEAUTIFUL

Stylish and distinctive Breitling edition paint scheme, incorporating a unique

polychromatic blue colour matched to the original 1951 Triumph Thunderbird colour.

Hand painted coach line detailing

Unique premium features and finishes, including:

– bespoke instrument faces with styling cues from the watch design

– unique perforated black leather seat with stitched detailing

– branded billet machined engine detailing

PREMIUM

Higher specification fully adjustable Öhlins piggy-back twin rear suspension

units with gloss black springs, unique to the Speed Twin Breitling edition

All of the latest generation Speed Twin 2021 upgrades, including more power and higher performance, higher specification brakes, suspension and tyres, enhanced technology

and even more beautiful style and detailing

EXCLUSIVE

Limited to 270 Breitling edition motorcycles worldwide

Each bike completely unique with an individually numbered handlebar clamp

Certificate of authenticity carrying the signature of Triumph CEO Nick Bloor and Breitling

CEO Georges Kern

Opportunity to purchase a Breitling Top Time Triumph limited-edition chronograph

with a personalised matching edition number

Unique and beautiful Polychromatic Blue scheme

Complementing the blue and black face of the Breitling Speed Twin edition chronometer, the beautiful Polychromatic Blue scheme of the new Breitling edition Speed Twin was inspired by the legendary blue Triumph Thunderbird 6T, as immortalised by Marlon Brando’s Triumph in the iconic 1953 biker movie ‘The Wild One’.

Colour matched using a spectrograph to an original 1950’s Triumph factory paint sample book, using a mint condition colour chip of the original Thunderbird paint option. The Polychromatic Blue is a custom mixed colour, hand masked and painted with a matching jet black stripe and Breitling script. This unique limited edition scheme is complemented by exquisite hand painted detailing applied by lead Triumph paint team artist Gary Devine, and a jet black side panel and headlamp bowl.

Premium specification

This very special edition comes with higher specification fully adjustable Öhlins piggy-back twin rear suspension units, with gloss black springs, and all the latest generation Speed Twin upgrades, including more power and higher performance, higher specification brakes, suspension and tyres, enhanced technology and even more beautiful detailing.

Unique engine detailing

The Breitling limited edition Speed Twin features Billet machined aluminium clutch and alternator embellishers with a subtle dark anodised finish. Bespoke for the Breitling edition models, exquisitely machined Breitling branding provides additional distinctiveness.

Exclusive premium leather seat

Perforated black leather seat with contrast grey stitching, complementing the Breitling edition watch strap, with pillowed ribbed detailing and black single stitching detail with an elegant Breitling “B” embroidered branding.

Bespoke Breitling Speed Twin instrument faces

Developed in partnership with Breitling, the limited-edition motorcycle comes with beautifully unique instrument faces featuring styling cues taken from the Breitling Top Time Triumph watch dial.

Limited to 270 worldwide

Strictly limited to 270 motorcycles worldwide, each Breitling edition Speed Twin is completely unique, featuring an individually numbered handlebar clamp and each of them will come with a one-of-a-kind certificate of authenticity, carrying the signature of Triumph Motorcycles’ CEO Nick Bloor and Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling. The limited number available, 270, celebrates the acclaimed Speed Twin’s 270-degree parallel twin engine. All Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition owners will also have the unique opportunity (if requested by August 22, 2022 / first ownership) to purchase their own Breitling Top Time Triumph limited-edition chronograph with a personalized matching edition number.

BREITLING TOP TIME TRIUMPH CHRONOGRAPHS

BEAUTIFUL

An eye-catching ice-blue dial references both the Speed Twin’s Polychromatic Blue and a rare, blue-dialed Breitling Top Time from the 1970s.

PREMIUM

A high-precision chronograph for reading time, timekeeping and tracking speed. The movement is a COSC-certified chronometer, the marker of superior accuracy.

INDIVIDUAL

Two distinct versions of the Top Time Triumph chronograph released, with one reserved for Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition owners and individually numbered to match the edition number of the bike.

Stylish design detailing

In the mid-1960s, inspired by motor-racing and café-racer culture, Willy Breitling set out to capture the speed-driven style of the day with a completely new take on the timekeeper. The result was the Breitling Top Time, an unconventional chronograph that quickly became the watch of choice for a sporty in-crowd of men and women equally drawn to the watch’s bold proportions.

Today that spirit is back in two distinct versions of the Top Time Triumph chronograph, with one reserved specifically for those who purchase a Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition. The core-collection version features an opalescent, vertically brushed dial. The owners-only version has a radiant sunray-finished dial. Speed Twin owners who place their watch order with Triumph by August 22, 2022, will have the privileged opportunity to obtain this made-to-order watch engraved with the number of their bike.

The highlight of both watch versions is the ice blue of their dials. This unique colour has, as references, both the Polychromatic Blue Triumph Thunderbird 6T from 1951 and a rare, blue-dialled Breitling Top Time Ref. 815 from the 1970s.

Features include a subdued racing-themed calfskin leather strap that lets the hero dial shine. Breitling and Triumph logos sit subtly at 12 and 6 o’clock. Oversized mushroom pushers allow for easy control over the chronograph’s stop-start and reset functions, and a high-contrast tachymeter scale provides clear legibility of speed readings. The watches are powered by the Breitling Caliber 23, a COSC-certified chronometer with a power reserve of approximately 48 hours.

Another feature collectors will love: The watches’ casebacks are etched with a detailed design sketch of the iconic Triumph parallel twin engine. The positioning of this sketch is very deliberate. It demonstrates the deep layering of details on the motorcycles themselves, some of it only apparent to those who have the close association of ownership or a deep knowledge of the original motorcycles.

THE NEW 2021 SPEED TWIN

AN EVOLUTION IN EVERY DIMENSION

Launched in 2018, the Speed Twin set the benchmark for how a Modern Classic performance roadster should ride and feel thanks to its class-leading handling, thrilling and responsive engine, advanced rider technology and beautiful, modern custom style with category-defining premium finish and detailing.

An award-winning motorcycle, the Speed Twin has been a great success and a customer favourite. Recognised for having the power and torque of the Thruxton R in an even more accessible set up, the Speed Twin delivered the contemporary custom style and engaged ride of the Street Twin, with even more premium and beautiful details and touches.

And now the latest generation Speed Twin, significantly updated in 2021, delivers an evolution in every dimension, from power and performance, to handling, technology and style – making it the perfect combination of character, style and genuine sport performance.

High Performance

Significantly updated in 2021, the Speed Twin’s characterful 1200cc High Power Bonneville twin engine brings higher performance, as well as lower emissions, making it fully Euro 5 compliant. The engine now delivers 3PS more peak power with 100PS at 7,250rpm, plus more power in the mid-range than the previous generation.

Alongside the incredibly strong and linear power delivery, the 2021 Speed Twin also has a fuller torque curve, with peak torque of 112Nm arriving more than 500rpm lower down the rev range compared to the previous generation.

The responsiveness of the Speed Twin engine has also been enhanced vrs the previous generation, thanks to a 17% reduction in inertia obtained via a new lightweight crankshaft and alternator. These enable the engine to spin up faster than the previous generation, and rev harder for longer, with a red line now 500rpm higher than before. In addition, new high compression pistons, revised ports and a new cam profile complete the list of performance enhancements.

The distinctive sound of the Bonneville Twin is amplified by the new brushed stainless steel megaphone twin upswept sports silencers, that have been carefully crafted for a deep, throaty roar to match the Speed Twin’s legendary name. The innovative and uninterrupted exhaust header run cleverly conceals the catalyst box, delivering the characteristic clean-line “straight-run” design.

As with all models in Triumph’s Modern Classic range, the cost of ownership is kept low thanks to the high first major service interval of 10,000 miles / 16,000 kilometres.

Class leading Handling

Already acknowledged for its superb, sure-footed comfortable handling, the new generation Speed Twin benefits from a number of significant upgrades for an even more precise, agile and dynamic ride.

New for 2021, the Speed Twin comes equipped with higher specification upside down 43mm Marzocchi front forks with cartridge damping, bringing a more confidence-inspiring and comfortable ride with 120mm wheel travel. With the addition of higher specification fully adjustable Öhlins piggy-back twin rear suspension units with gloss black springs 2022 Speed Twin Breitling Limited Edition comes delivers an even more precise and comfortable ride.

Further enhancing the new generation Speed Twin, braking performance is improved with new higher specification Brembo 4-piston M50 radial monobloc front brake calipers and twin 320mm Brembo discs. Alongside the Nissin 2-piston floating rear caliper with 220mm disc, and ABS fitted as standard, these deliver a stronger initial braking-bite, more feel and better fade characteristics.

Ensuring incredible grip, precision and high-speed stability, new Metzeler Racetec RR tyres are fitted as standard for the 2021 model, along with new cast aluminium wheels, 17” on both front and rear, with a lightweight 12-spoke design.

A beautifully balanced motorcycle, the Speed Twin brings an intuitive and confidence-inspiring ride. The ergonomics are perfectly proportioned with an accessible 809mm seat height, a slim stand over width, tapered handlebars and a comfortable roadster foot-peg position, which are 38mm further forward and 4mm lower than the Thruxton, providing the rider with a more relaxed riding position.

Enhanced Technology

The new generation Speed Twin is packed with rider-focused technology, including a sophisticated ride-by-wire system that ensures precise throttle control and enables three riding modes: Rain, Road and Sport. These have been enhanced for 2021, adjusting both the throttle response and traction control settings to suit the rider’s preference. The riding modes can be changed at the touch of a button while on the move, to respond to any change in riding conditions, maximising rider confidence and safety. The rider can also choose to switch the traction control off independently through the instrument menu.

The bike is also equipped with an LED rear light and indicators, and, where market legislation permits, the signature LED Daytime Running Light (DRL) is incorporated into

the headlight.

The contemporary 3D clocks incorporate a digital menu system accessed by the scroll button mounted on the handlebar. This provides the rider will all of the key information, including gear position, two trip settings, fuel level and range-to-empty, as well an average and current fuel consumption, access to traction control settings and TPMS indicator if fitted as an accessory.

Other rider focused technology includes an under-seat USB charging socket, an accessory Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and an immobiliser with transponder integrated into the premium Triumph branded key.

More Premium Style and Detailing

Incorporating Triumph’s timeless DNA with a contemporary stripped-back custom style

and poise, the new 2021 Speed Twin is even more beautiful and now comes with even

more stylish details.

In addition to the new 12 spoke cast wheels and twin upswept sporty silencers with brushed stainless-steel headers, the Speed Twin is characterised by its signature-shaped 14.5L tank with knee indents, beautiful bar end mirrors, sculpted side panels and stylish bench seat.

Premium details and finishes are harmonised across the bike, including brushed aluminium front and rear mudguards with new mounts, plus brushed aluminium side panel finishers and heel guards. Additional premium touches and details can be found in the new anodised headlamp mounts to compliment the painted headlamp bowl, classic Monza fuel cap and clear anodised aluminium swingarm.

The Genesis of a Motorcycle Icon

Changing the face of motorcycling, the original 1938 Triumph Speed Twin, with the world’s first successful parallel twin engine packaged into a game changing chassis, was a revelation to ride. Its smooth dynamic handling and superb responsive feel established Triumph as the number one motorcycle marque globally for performance and handling, setting the template for all that followed, and earning a global reputation for being the first real ‘riders’ bike’.

The new Speed Twin sets the benchmark all over again for its balance of torque-rich performance, agile and dynamic handling, and stunning contemporary custom motorcycle design and character.

SPECIFICATIONS

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Capacity 1200 cc Bore 97.6 mm Stroke 80 mm Compression 12.1:1 Maximum Power 100 PS / 98.6 bhp (73.6 kW) @ 7250 rpm Maximum Torque 112 Nm @ 4250 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin silencers Final Drive O ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch Gearbox 6-speed CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel, with steel cradles Swingarm Twin sided aluminium Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 17” x 3.5” Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 17” x 5.0” Front Tyre 120/70 ZR17 Rear Tyre 160/60 ZR17 Front Suspension Ø 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Öhlins piggy-back twin rear suspension units Front Brakes Twin Ø 320mm discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, ABS Rear Brakes Single Ø 220mm disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, ABS Instruments Twin dial analogue speedometer and tachometer with LCD multi-functional displays DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 2099 mm Width (Handlebars) 778 mm Height Without Mirrors 1097 mm Seat Height 809 mm Wheelbase 1413 mm Rake 22.3° Trail 91.5 mm Wet weight 216 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 litres FUEL CONSUMPTION Fuel Consumption 5.1 litres / 100 km CO2 Figures 116 g/km Standard EURO 5

CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

