Triumph Triple Trophy #poweredbytriumph Returns For The 2022 Moto2 Season

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

2022 custom-liveried Street Triple RS prize unveiled in Qatar as a new points structure celebrates the close competition in Moto2™

The Qatar Grand Prix marked start of the fourth Moto2™ season powered by Triumph’s 765cc triple and also kicked off the 2022 Triumph Triple Trophy, with a renewed points structure introduced this season.

Now entering its third year, the Triumph Triple Trophy awarded a custom-liveried Street Triple RS to Marco Bezzecchi in 2020 and to Raul Fernandez in 2021, both of whom have successfully used Moto2™ as a springboard to now graduate to MotoGP™. The 2022 Street Triple RS that will be awarded to this year’s winner was presented by Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports Managing Director, and Steve Sargent, Triumph Motorcycles Chief Product Officer, in Qatar.

The Triumph Triple Trophy recognises that there are more success stories during a GP weekend than simply the race victory, and the updated scoring is designed to reflect the incredible close nature of the competition in Moto2™. In both previous years, it wasn’t the World Champion who won the Triumph Triple Trophy, and the changes for 2022 are designed to deepen this search for all standout performances.

For 2022, the points structure has been revised as follows:

7 points – Best race progression from start to finish: 7 points for the rider or riders making up the most positions from race start to chequered flag

6 points – Pole position: 6 points for the rider who qualifies on pole

5 points – Fastest race lap: 5 points for the fastest rider/riders in case of an equal fastest lap

Best race progression rewards the rider who had a great Sunday performance and who finished the race highest relative to their starting position.

At the opening round at Losail International Circuit, it was Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) who took the early lead courtesy of a dominant show with pole position and fastest lap.

The winner – the rider who has achieved the greatest number of points throughout the season – will be awarded a Triumph Street Triple RS motorcycle which is powered by the 765cc triple engine from which the Moto2™ powerplant is derived.

Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer: “The Moto2 World Championship is incredibly close and in 2021 the category was redefined again with a total of 16 lap records falling, beating many of those already set using Triumph 765cc power. The 2022 season looks set to follow suit with some modifications to the engine helping to improve performance, as demonstrated by lap records being smashed in pre-season testing. To highlight the closeness and intensity of racing the Triumph Triple Trophy scoring has been changed this year to reward the rider who makes the biggest improvement from their qualifying performance to their final position in the race. This will help to highlight some great performances from riders who may not be at the front and will really show how competitive Moto2 is throughout the whole field. I am really looking forward to see which riders bring their A-Game to the track on a Sunday and I am sure the winner of the Triumph Triple Trophy will thoroughly deserve their one-off special Street Triple RS.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports Managing Director: “We’re very happy to join Triumph in celebrating the close competition in Moto2. The Triumph Triple Trophy is a great way to reward riders who have put in an impressive Sunday, and the Street Triple RS is an impressive prize. We couldn’t be happier with the way Moto2 has evolved over the last few seasons with Triumph powering the class. The collaboration has created fantastic racing in Moto2, and I don’t think riders who progress to MotoGP have ever been better prepared to make the step. We look forward to many more seasons of high calibre racing with Triumph!”

The Triumph Moto2™ 765cc race engine is a development of the class-leading Street Triple RS 765cc road motorcycle and produces more than 140PS and the same visceral soundtrack. The top-spec Street Triple RS variant is as perfectly suited to the track as it is the road.

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security