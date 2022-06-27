Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

A rider’s summer kit needs to be comfortable, protective and convenient: No rider wants to travel in excessively bulky and heavy kit during the warmer months, and with Tucano Urbano’s range of new summer jackets, they won’t have to.

New for 2022, Tucano Urbano introduces a classically-styled biker jacket perfect for summer riding – the TEXWORK 2G – available for both men and women and all for under £100.

TEXWORK 2G / TEXWORK LADY 2G

Minimalistic on the outside but packed with rider-friendly characteristics to make it the ideal companion for summer, riders can now bag the new Texwork 2G for under £100. Fully CE/UKCA Class A-certified, the outer is made with high tenacity Polyester Oxford, paired with CE EN 1621-1 shoulder and elbow armour as standard, plus a pocket for an optional back protector. Inside, the jacket features a light mesh lining for added breathability. For comfort and convenience, there are adjusters on the sleeves, cuffs and hem, a reflective print on the shoulders for visibility, as well as a central zip with a scratch-proof double flap to protect the tank, and different sized internal and external pockets.

For men, the Texwork 2G is available in black or black-grey-yellow colour options, with the latter providing high-visibility inserts on the elbows and chest, and is available in sizes S to 3XL.

For ladies, the Texwork Lady 2G is specifically cut to compliment the female body shape and comes in black-fuchsia colour in sizes XS (38IT) to XL (46IT).

Both jackets have a UK RRP of £99.99.

