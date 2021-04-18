Latest Motorcycle News Headlines
18th April 2021
A minute of silence in memory of the Imola-born motorcycle World Champion is observed in both Imola and Portimão
Formula 1® and MotoGP™ pay tribute to Fausto Gresini
David Alonso snatched the double on the line of Race 2 at Portimão after a nine man classic battle.
David Alonso heads Rookies Cup after 2 from 2 in Portimão
Only just off the lap record, the Italian reigns in Q2 as Foggia takes second but a tenth and a half back
Acosta ravages the rollercoaster for second successive win
Last year he dominated in Moto3™ on the Algarve. This year, the rookie took to the top step in Moto2™ for the very first time
Fernandez flies to first Moto2 victory
The Frenchman's roll rolls on at the rollercoaster as Bagnaia carves his way through
Quartararo conquers Portimao as Bagnaia vs Mir decides the podium