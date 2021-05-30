Latest Motorcycle News Headlines

30th May 2021

The Swiss rider battled from fifth on the grid to take his first WorldSSP victory in emotional circumstances

Aegerter takes emotional maiden WorldSSP victory

Sensational Race 2 at Estoril with drama throughout as Rea avoids chaos around him to take his 103rd victory

Rea fights back for Race 2 victory as Redding crashes

The Italian pips Masia for home turf win, Rodrigo completes the podium

Foggia holds off Masia at Mugello

The Red Bull KTM Ajo riders duel for victory as Lowes crashes out and Bezzecchi completes the podium

Gardner beats Fernandez on the last lap 

KTM and Suzuki complete the podium after a close race to lock out the top five on a difficult day in Italy

Quartararo takes emotional win at Mugello

