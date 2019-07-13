The 2020 Yamaha YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M, unveiled this evening (Saturday) at Laguna Seca, will make their European debut at the Snetterton round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship next weekend (July 19/20/21).

Yamaha’s all-new flagship Supersport models will be on display in a special Yamaha village throughout Saturday and Sunday at the Bennetts BSB event for fans to get a close-up look at the new bikes.

It will be the first time the 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M, both enhanced with a host of significant upgrades, will be on display anywhere in Europe less than a week after the global unveiling in America.

Yamaha Motor UK will boast a significant presence in the heart of the Bennetts BSB paddock, showcasing not only the 2020 YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M, but a collection of YZF-R1 machinery from across the years, starting with the iconic 1998 model.

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com





