Acerbis Spanish Round to host two main WorldSSP300 races 1In order to maintain a 9-race calendar for the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, the Spanish circuit will be hosting two WorldSSP300 races on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June 2019.

After the unfortunate cancellation of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship race during the Pirelli Italian Round at the Autodromo di Imola, the afternoon of Sunday, May 12th, Dorna WSBK Organization, after holding conversations with the FIM and WorldSSP300 teams, has opted to maintain a 9-race calendar for the 2019 season. Therefore, the Acerbis Spanish Round, which will be held at Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto from 7th-9th June 2019, will be setting up a double showdown.

A first WorldSSP300 race will take place on Saturday, June 8th at 17:00 local time, while the second will go ahead on Sunday, June 9th at 15:15. Both races will hand out full points for the championship standings. The 36 participants and grid set-up for both main races will be based on the Tissot Superpole results from Jerez, with the Last Chance Race – scheduled for Saturday 8th at 15:15 – thus determining the final six riders for both races.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director of Sporting & Organization: “Due to the weather conditions that affected WorldSSP300 riders in Assen and Imola, DWO has considered the importance of giving these young riders the best conditions to continue growing and the opportunity to minimize the effects of these latest setbacks. Therefore, with the agreement of the FIM and WorldSSP300 teams, we decided that the Acerbis Spanish Round would have the usual Last Chance Race, plus two main races, giving these talented competitors the chance to continue honing their skills”.

Biker T-Shirts UK





World Superbike

WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Race got underway before rain curtailed competitions 1Jonathan Rea returns to the top step of the podium in Race 1 1Reigning World Champion Rea on top again with Davies and Sykes close behind 1ITAWorldSBK: Enjoy the best of the WorldSBK entertainment in Italy 1ITAWorldSBK: A tale at every turn 1Unstoppable Bautista continues to make history winning again in Race 2 at the Cathedral of Speed 1Bautista on pole for Sunday's Race 1 and Race 2 1WorldSBK Race 1 postponed due to weather condition in Assen 1Thrilling first day of action at TT Circuit Assen ends with Tom Sykes on top 1NLDWorldSBK: A weekend of entertainment awaits Dutch fans in Assen 1Home-hero Bautista takes ninth consecutive victory in Race 2 at MotorLand Aragon 1Alvaro Bautista takes seventh consecutive victory in WorldSBK in Race 1 at MotorLand Aragon 1Alvaro Bautista sets the pace at MotorLand Aragon after FP2 1AragonWorldSBK: The Motocard Aragon Round promises added fan entertainment 1AragonWorldSBK: Ducati or Kawasaki? Who will become the most successful manufacturer at Motorland Aragon? 1AragonWorldSBK: Who will climb the wall? 1Alvaro Bautista makes it six out of six wins in Buriram 1Alvaro Bautista takes Race One win and fourth successive victory in WorldSBK 1THAWorldSBK: Entertainment continues off-track at the Destination of Speed 1THAWorldSBK: Will Kawasaki continue their supremacy in Thailand? 1Time to race in the heat for WorldSBK 1Alvaro Bautista secures Race Two victory in dominant style 1Dominant Alvaro Bautista wins WorldSBK Race One on his debut 1WorldSBK TV coverage reaches new heights for 2019 1Indonesia to host WorldSBK in 2021 1Alvaro Bautista bags top spot as first day on ‘The Island’ concludes 1WorldSBK and WorldSSP riders gather for traditional 2019 Chevron picture 22019 triple treating WorldSBK season officially launched at Phillip Island 1AUSWorldSBK: The time for talk is over – it’s time to go racing 1Testing concludes with Alvaro Bautista the man to beat in Australia 1


@gridgirls
15.6k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Triumph Motorcycles announce their support for two top rank riders

MotoAmerica Announces Live+ Streaming For 2019

The New Team Kömmerling Gresini Moto3 Project is Unveiled

Alpinestars Launches 2019 Spring Motorcycling Collection

Round 2: The British Talent Cup touches down in Donington

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR