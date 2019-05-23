In order to maintain a 9-race calendar for the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, the Spanish circuit will be hosting two WorldSSP300 races on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June 2019.

After the unfortunate cancellation of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship race during the Pirelli Italian Round at the Autodromo di Imola, the afternoon of Sunday, May 12th, Dorna WSBK Organization, after holding conversations with the FIM and WorldSSP300 teams, has opted to maintain a 9-race calendar for the 2019 season. Therefore, the Acerbis Spanish Round, which will be held at Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto from 7th-9th June 2019, will be setting up a double showdown.

A first WorldSSP300 race will take place on Saturday, June 8th at 17:00 local time, while the second will go ahead on Sunday, June 9th at 15:15. Both races will hand out full points for the championship standings. The 36 participants and grid set-up for both main races will be based on the Tissot Superpole results from Jerez, with the Last Chance Race – scheduled for Saturday 8th at 15:15 – thus determining the final six riders for both races.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director of Sporting & Organization: “Due to the weather conditions that affected WorldSSP300 riders in Assen and Imola, DWO has considered the importance of giving these young riders the best conditions to continue growing and the opportunity to minimize the effects of these latest setbacks. Therefore, with the agreement of the FIM and WorldSSP300 teams, we decided that the Acerbis Spanish Round would have the usual Last Chance Race, plus two main races, giving these talented competitors the chance to continue honing their skills”.





World Superbike



