The race weekends come thick and fast in July and August, with Snetterton next up.

After another thriller of a weekend at Donington Park, it’s time for the British Talent Cup to saddle up and head for Snetterton – a track of two challenging halves. What’s more, the action amps up from here on out: two weeks after Snetterton the BTC head to Brno alongside MotoGP™, before the season finale at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone wraps up the calendar. In short, that’s 150 points on the table in just over a month and plenty to race for…

Scott Ogden arrives at Snetterton retaining the Championship lead, gaining a point on key rival Cameron Horsman at Donington to stretch it out to a healthy 21-point gap. As Ogden pushes to extend his advantage, however, Horsman’s obvious goal is aiming to reduce it as soon as possible as he continues his recovery from his DNF two rounds ago, which wasn’t his fault but remains his key hurdle in his bid to take the crown. In addition, both riders had fairly similar and solid weekends at Snetterton last season, so it could be another close encounter in 2019.

Fenton Seabright, meanwhile, is back in third overall after taking to the top step for the first time at Donington. One of the key men on the pace this season, a lack of consistency has hurt his title charge but now he’s a winner, will that see him take another step forward? That then begs a tactical question of Ogden and Seabright: settle for points or race it to the limit? With 150 points still up for grabs, it could still be risky to depend on it coming down to a two-horse race for the crown…

Behind the top three in the standings, meanwhile, it’s a tight fight for fourth with five riders within 12 points. Jack Nixon is P4 after a podium last time out, with Irishman Rhys Irwin just two off him with 62 points. Scotsman Jack Hart is next up, five behind Irwin, but Brian Hart in seventh is only a single point off his namesake. Scott Swann then lurks in eighth on 52 points, and all five riders have had a podium finish this year, minus Irwin. Brian Hart was also on the podium at Snetterton last season…

What will 2019 bring? The second half of the season is coming fast and it begins at Snetterton on the 19th to 21 July. Tune in for Race 1 at 14:00 local time (GMT +1) on Saturday, before Race 2 at 10:40 on Sunday.





