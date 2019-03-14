Triumph Motorcycles UK is offering every new Street Triple S and R customer a complimentary Quickshifter fitted to their new bike.

Customers who purchase a new Street Triple S or Street Triple R model from Triumph’s latest range will receive the complimentary Quickshifter worth over £400 (including fitting). This offer runs alongside the current 6.9% APR Representative low rate TriStar finance available across the Street Triple range.

Setting a new standard, the stunning Street Triple S serves up an agile, thrilling and addictive ride. Available in A2 licence version (35kW), the dynamic Street Triple S is able to offer new riders the ability to conquer the road.

The Street Triple R is an even more powerful engine set-up delivering the perfect blend of power and performance for focused riding. The R-derivative brings a host of additional features as well as offering a Low Ride Height version (780mm seat height vs the standard 825mm).

Triumph also has a wide range of offers available across its Adventure and Modern Classics ranges. These include a complimentary set of Expedition aluminum panniers in silver (and associated rails if required), worth over £800.00 across its versatile Tiger range. Buyers of the 1050cc Tiger Sport receive a complimentary two-box pannier set worth over £800 plus fitting.

Riders looking to get their hands on the stylish Triumph Bonneville Bobber or the iconic Bonneville T120 and Bonneville T120 Black receive a £500 personalisation contribution, which can be spent across Triumph’s wide range of clothing and accessories or used towards Triumph Insurance or TriStar finance.

To view Triumph’s latest range of offers, visit: https://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/offers/uk/latest-offers





